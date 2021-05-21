Man City dominates, but no place for Foden; Kane takes out Salah

Selecting a Premier League season best XI will only raise arguments, it’s such a subjective matter. So perhaps this is not necessarily a team of the most gifted players, more like the ones who have excelled in this very strange and difficult campaign. The Kings of the Ghost Games, if you will.

In 4-3-2-1 formation, here’s a line-up from a commentator who has played about 50 games this season. Feel free to argue among yourselves, but this team may face some setbacks.

Kasper Schmeichel | Goalkeeper | Leicester city: Superbly consistent over 10 years and over 400 games for Leicester. He took his place on my squad after his two stunning saves at Wembley, where he captained the Foxes to an emotional first-ever FA Cup victory (stream the replay on ESPN + in the US.).

Matty Cash | Defender | Aston Villa: He used to work in a toy store, but now his day job is even more fun as he is a fixture for Aston Villa as a right back. The convert from the converted Nottingham Forest winger last summer went under the radar, but Cash’s quick and decisive work in his first Premier League season stood out.

John Stones | Defender | Manchester City: He lost the trust of coach Pep Guardiola and was left out of the Manchester City account. But he worked hard to get back in, and when the opportunity presented itself, Stones hosted one of the season’s great comeback stories. An elegant presence for the champion who, barring a big mistake for England, loses that bad habit of overplaying in dangerous areas.

Ruben Dias | Defend | Manchester City: “He plays every game as if it were his last and makes everyone around him better,” Guardiola said of a born leader who formed a “Wonderwall” with Stones in the back. Dias added vital steel to all that side at the Etihad Stadium and has proved an instant hit since coming out of Benfica.

Luke Shaw | Defender | Manchester United: Few players have had such a hard time at Old Trafford, with public criticism from at least two managers and with a broken leg. But Shaw has endured it all to look defensive and dangerously solid going forward, as evidenced by his scoring display in March’s derby win over City.

Kevin De Bruyne | Midfielder | Manchester City: With general agreement, De Bruyne, the premier technical footballer in the Premier League, has added leadership skills to that brilliant ability to see and execute beautiful passes and crosses. City wouldn’t argue too much when he renegotiated his contract without hiring an intermediary. A good bet he will one day be a top coach.

Declan Rice | Midfielder | West Ham United: The biggest reason for West Ham’s challenge for a European place. Rice is quick and alert and, with an old head on young shoulders while operating for the defense, is likely to play a key role in England’s bid to win the European Championship. The Hammers will have to fend off admirers this summer.

Ilkay Gundogan | Midfielder | Manchester City: The man who lives in a neighboring apartment of his manager in the center of Manchester has masterful form and, remarkably, is City’s biggest league scorer this season with 12 goals. Prompt, flattering, linking, creating and scoring, the Germany international has done it all.

Mason Mount | Attacking midfielder | Chelsea: For the second consecutive season, he played more than any other Chelsea player. Mount has the ideal temperament, enjoys every game and usually adds dynamism and ideas. Thomas Tuchel left him out of his initial selection, but soon realized that was not the best idea.

Bruno Fernandes | Attacking midfielder | Manchester United: Hardly a match goes by when he scores or scores a goal. He rarely plays a square pass, always tries to make something happen and is not afraid to berate teammates who fail to meet his high standards. Fernandes, who ended his first full season with the club by winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, is probably United’s most important addition since Eric Cantona nearly 30 years ago.

Harry Kane | Center-Forward | Tottenham Hotspur: Even when playing on a frustrating Spurs team, and despite those suspicious ankles, the England captain is a joint Premier League top scorer with 22 goals. He also heads the assists table (13), having added another dimension to his game by dropping deeper to create. Sources have told ESPN that Kane has informed the club that he wants to leave this summer. When he was almost 28, he couldn’t be blamed for moving up to a club with more potential to win trophies.

Substitutes: Emiliano Martinez (goalkeeper, Aston Villa), Wesley Fofana (defender, Leicester), Ezri Konsa (defender, Aston Villa), Ben White (defender, Brighton & Hove Albion), Phil Foden (midfielder, Manchester City), Stuart Dallas (midfielder , Leeds United), Matheus Pereira (midfielder, West Brom), Ollie Watkins (forward, Aston Villa), Marcus Rashford (forward, Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (forward, Liverpool).