Ball scandal – The Newlands review forgot about Cricket Australia

In the midst of the Newlands scandal, on the day Cricket Australia announced drastic sanctions for David Warner, Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft, CEO James Sutherland made two things clear.

First, the penalties were not for tampering with the ball itself, but for the ensuing cover-up and the massive reputation damage it had done to the game in Australia. Second, and just as importantly, Sutherland stated that further discussion would go deeper with members of the Australian team about how they got to the regrettable point reached in Cape Town.

Little is remembered about that review. It was chaired by respected former test opener and New South Wales captain Rick McCosker, and facilitated by longtime ethics expert Peter Collins. It featured a panel of cricketers including current Test captain Tim Paine and his now deputy Pat Cummins, as well as Australia Women captain Meg Lanning and deputy Rachael Haynes.

Three years later, McCosker told ESPNcricinfo that he believes the review served its purpose, in that it helped provide a framework to improve the Australian team’s behavior and focus on the responsibility of colleagues in the locker room. to enlarge. He is proud that the standard of behavior picked up on the pitch has vastly improved as three years of competitions have demonstrated the change more fully than words could possibly.

But McCosker is equally resolute that CA has allowed the team review to be “swamped” by the disclosure of the broader culture review, led by Simon Longstaff, which led to the resignation of then-chairman of the board, David Peever in November 2018. Three years later, the public perception is that the players were never confronted with Newlands and its predecessors after the initial investigation of the code of conduct by CA’s then head of integrity, Iain Roy, that resulted in the bans.

That reading of the events would be to ignore what McCosker and his review panel did: isolate the patterns of behavior that made Newlands possible, and find a point of collective responsibility for all players involved, not just the three bans.

McCosker and Collins were the first to speak to the bowlers who played in South Africa: Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. They also spoke to Smith at his home. These discussions were candid. Suffice it to say that everything took place in a much less fearful atmosphere than the one that permeated the Australian team hotel in Cape Town after the Newlands Test: the environment in which Roy had interviewed ten of the fifteen touring players and six of the twelve touring staff members for his code of conduct research. .

One of the enduring problems of any form of leadership is forgetting the lessons of history. But it’s a completely different thing to first find out the content and presence of a player review that had you flooded with other events, and then forget that it happened at all. No wonder the rugged beast of Newlands has returned.

Not every member of the Newlands XI was consulted by McCosker. Bancroft was not interviewed because it was felt that he had suffered enough; Warner was not interviewed because his management discouraged the idea because things were still too raw at the time. Nonetheless, McCosker’s review came to an agreement on some key findings shared with Longstaff for inclusion in the culture review, and it also triggered a players’ pact designed to distill the Australian team’s sense of ownership among the public.

“One of the first encounters we had was a very candid and productive discussion with the bowling group playing in the Test match in South Africa,” McCosker wrote in a column for Players Voice in 2018. “Shortly afterwards, Peter and I visited Steve Smith at Steve’s house to discuss his thoughts on what happened and what led to it. Steve, like the bowlers, was very open and cooperative.

In summary, we found that there were players on the Australian team who knew things were not right, that aspects of the team’s responsibilities had been overlooked, and that the hopes of winning had to some extent obscured other parts of what. it meant being an Australian cricketer. “

Throughout the period, McCosker found that the players were sincere in their remorse for Newlands and what led to it. But he had less cooperation from CA in recognizing the importance of the player review in making it clear that the national team was engaged in further, broader introspection after the bans were issued.

Since the findings of the player review and the drafting of the player pact should be announced and discussed separately from the Longstaff review, McCosker was dismissed by CA’s preference that they should all be discussed together on the same day. In practice, this meant that Paine and Hazlewood – who, along with Mitchell Marsh, attended a final meeting to draft the pact – attended a national press conference for a few minutes where the focus was entirely on Peever and the board.

It was a measure of how the cycle of public discussion had developed from Newlands itself that after Paine read the pact, only a handful of questions were asked of him and Hazlewood by a major media agency in the MCG before they left the stage. against Peever. The kinds of questions many players have been asking this week, about greater responsibility for the attempt to tamper the ball and cover it up, barely got a chance to be broadcast when they needed it most.

As you scroll through the 145 pages of the Longstaff review, there are multiple examples of the players’ acceptance of collective responsibility for the dysfunctional culture that led to Newlands, as well as their views on the wider CA system and the cricket landscape. in which that took place.

On page 76: “A number of elite players made it clear that they would not challenge the bad behavior of a gifted player – in the event that this would take the player off their game – and make the difference between winning or losing.”

On a heavily edited page 84: “According to a wide range of respondents, one of the accelerating factors of the Newlands ball manipulation incident was the inability of players to exert the level of self-control, good decision-making and interpersonal skills required of professional international cricketers. In particular, a number of senior players failed to question bad behavior – in case it affected performance on the field. “

Most tellingly, the Longstaff review acknowledged that the ball tampering itself had emerged from a period in the history of the game when attempts to get a reverse swing had been escalating for quite some time.

On page 89: “Players openly talk about all kinds of artificial measures being used to improve what would otherwise be left to nature. We’ve heard stories of the power of certain brands of sugary mints to promote shine; of finger splints that are made to bag the ball, from pebbles … a whole host of tricks and tools designed to ‘manage’ the ball.

Referees are clear. Any interference with the ball – even deliberately throwing the rough side into a paved field – is against the laws of cricket. Yet it seems that the rules are not perfectly enforced; that penalties differ significantly and that some teams are more willing to mess than others. All things considered, this means there is no ‘level playing field’ – and thus an incentive to push the boundaries of acceptable behavior to the point where referees intervene … and sometimes Furthermore. “

These passages were rarely quoted at a time when most felt it was the turn of the CA board and leadership to be accountable as Warner, Smith, and Bancroft had been several months earlier. And their absence then contributed to the feeling of unanswered questions at a great distance from May 2021.

After the reviews were announced, McCosker had no follow-up from CA. The administration, responding forever to the next spot fire, had moved on. Three years later, the player review has more or less been forgotten, not only by the general public but also by CA itself. Of the board subcommittee members who worked on the reviews and their release – Jacquie Hey, Mark Taylor, Michael Kasprowicz and Earl Eddings – only the Chairman, Eddings, is still on the governing body.

