



TEMPE, Ariz Geor’quarius Spivey, the former state of Mississippi, has signed a letter for an enchanting Grant-In-Aid letter to study and play football at Arizona State University, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. After playing again at MSU in 2017, the 240-pound 1.85m Spivey would play in 27 games with five starting assignments over the next three seasons. His stats include 14 catches for 153 yards. Spivey played tight for his first two seasons, but was moved to wide receiver in his last season after a change in attack plans. Originally from Monroe, La., Spivey prepared for Richwood High School where he received a four-star prospectus from Rivals and a three-star prospectus from ESPN and 247Sports. Spivey was named one of the 20 best tight end in the country by all three outlets and helped lead Richwood to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A championship game as a senior. He had five catches for 117 yards and two scores vs. West Feliciana in the title match. He finished his senior campaign with 33 catches for 981 yards and nine touchdowns. As a junior, Spivey led the team with 36 receptions for 425 yards and seven touchdowns. He went on to compete in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star Game and also earned an invitation to the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl. Spivey will be eligible at ASU for three years.







