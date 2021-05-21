Tennis-Thiem goes to Roland Garros with little confidence, matches





(Reuters) US Open champion Dominic Thiem heads to Roland Garros with little preparation and little confidence after crashing in straight sets against Briton Cameron Norrie in his opening match in Lyon. The world’s number four, a 2018 and 2019 French Open finalist, both lost to Rafa Nadal, was sidelined by a foot problem for two months and returned to the Tour at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid. The 27-year-old made an encouraging return to make it to the semi-finals in Madrid earlier this month, but lost in the third round in Rome last week and took a wildcard for Lyon to get some games under his belt for the claycourt major. . It was just a huge disappointment. Just another big step back after promising tournaments in Madrid and Rome, Thiem told reporters after his 6-3 6-2 defeat to world champion number 49 Norrie on Thursday. I don’t really know why. I was preparing well here, practicing well and just found no rhythm, no strokes. I was hoping to get the small positive signals from Madrid and Rome here, but it didn’t work out. I now have to analyze and look (towards) Roland Garros. After the culmination of winning his first Grand Slam in New York last year, Thiem has had a difficult 2021 season. The Austrian had one win in two games in the ATP Cup before finishing in the fourth round at the Australian Open. Thiem then lost in the quarterfinals in Doha and bowed in his first match in Dubai the following week. It’s not good for confidence. To be fair, as I played today, I expected that to be more in Madrid because I hadn’t played for so long, Thiem said. But now I was back in the competition rhythm and I was actually hoping for good tennis. I have to find a way back somehow. The next game is already the first round at Roland Garros and until that day I hope to find out. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Berhampore, India; edited by Peter Rutherford)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos