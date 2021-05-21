Designs revealed and work is underway on a fantastic new play area for Castle Grounds in Tamworth next week





Work to create a fantastic new 375,000 adventure playground in the heart of Tamworths Castle Grounds is set to begin next week. Designs from the winning contractor, Wicksteed, show what families can expect from the brand-new play area, which includes equipment for young people aged three to fourteen. Kids can play all day long on a wide variety of swings, slides, seesaws, towers, roundabouts, climbing frames, climbing walls, climbing frames, jogging paths, action spinners, buddy board, tee string and much more. The new playground also has a much greater focus on inclusivity with many elements for children of all levels to enjoy. This includes a wheelchair accessible rotunda, supported swing seats, wheelchair access ramps and a variety of sensory play boards, including human powered kinetic energy play panels. In keeping with the castle theme to tie in with our historic Tamworth Castle, which overlooks the play park, the new equipment includes custom castle themes in the center, complete with turrets. Visitors are welcomed into the park through a design of the castle gate. The current playground will close from Monday 24 May and the work is expected to take about eight to ten weeks; if the weather permits and if everything goes according to plan. The main goal is to get the new playground open in time for the summer holidays. Cllr Robert Pritchard, deputy leader of the Tamworth Borough Council, said: The current playground has been a much-loved and iconic playground, providing happy memories for many thousands of children. This of course means that the play area will be closed in the coming months while a new play area is being built ready for a great summer of fun in the Castle Grounds. The new design from Wicksteed has something to offer all children, including children with extra needs or disabilities. We also wanted to make the most of the space and the new layout packs in loads of swings, slides, climbing frames and other multipurpose equipment so that more kids can enjoy the park at the same time. Featuring the brand new Battle and Tribute exhibition at Tamworth Castle, the new outdoor gym, ping pong tables, new benches and picnic tables, the Pavillion Café, Castle Kiosk, a busy program of events including regular live music from the bandstand, plus the town center shops, bars and restaurants in nearby, the Castle Grounds will really make a great day out for Tamworth residents and those from a wider area. Adam Brookes, Area Sales Manager, Wicksteed Playgrounds, said: We are delighted to have been selected by Tamworth Council as the preferred partner for the Castle Grounds play area redevelopment. benefit for the well-being of children. The equipment has been chosen to provide the users with inclusivity, challenge and social interaction. The centerpiece of the play area is a large custom castle unit with lots of play features so kids can play for hours on end. We are very proud to work with Tamworth Council on this project and we look forward to many years of fun and memories for children. To see the full outdoor event schedule for this summer, visit www.tamworthartsandevents.co.uk. Tickets for Tamworth Castle can be booked at www.tamworthcastle.co.uk.

