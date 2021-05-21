CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa for White Sox Flap when his target should be Jerry Reinsdorf

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – APRIL 05: Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa watches during … [+] Seattle Mariners’ batting practice at T-Mobile Park on April 5, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

Getty images



Come on, CC.

You set the wrong person on fire.

“Tony La Russa is out of touch with the game because” you said on your R2C2 podcast this week with Ryan Ruocco, referring to the Chicago White Sox manager. “He shouldn’t be leading one of the best teams in the American League, period. The fact that Tim Anderson, basically the captain of their team, had to go on Instagram to defend his teammate, like, ‘Yeah, the match was not over. ‘ ”

You sprinted into the rants of the mother of all Tony La Russa at the time, adding, “If you’re going to throw in a (expletive) position player to throw, guess what? , we’re going to beat (expletives) Put a rule of 10 runs on it, because.

If you don’t want people to be embarrassed, and you don’t want to see players pitching to position and swinging people to 3-0 counts and all (expletives), make it a 10-point rule so that the (expletives) ) game will be over, and you don’t have those stupid unwritten rules. “

Leave this man alone, because.

Anthony La Russa Jr. is just Anthony La Russa Jr., when he suggests bell bottoms were borderline offensive, and what about that new single from The Carpenters? Okay, I’m exaggerating. Maybe he moved on to The Macarena or to do more edgy stuff like Hootie & The Blowfish, but probably not.

So if you’re the White Sox and your Anthony La Russa Jr. For this season as your manager, you know what you are getting.

You get a manager whose 76-year-old fingers hadn’t drawn a baseball lineup card in ten years. You get a manager who always told those who bothered to listen that he prefers the old school senior in regards to just about everything, which means, well, eh. You get a manager who smokes publicly over a rookie (or whatever player) who swings on a 3-0 pitch for a home run with your team ahead with 11 runs in the top of the ninth inning.

That’s what White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes did during his team’s eventual 15-4 win on Monday in Minneapolis, where Twins position player Willians Astudillo (almost literally) threw a pitch at the plate that sent Mercedes past the fence in midfield. hit.

With the old, old school in mind regarding unwritten rules for baseballs, La Russa said Mercedes had no idea to go deep.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia speaks at an event … [+] at the governor’s office on March 18, 2021 in New York City. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke of spectators returning to performing arts and sporting events, including a limited number of fans attending baseball games at the start of the season. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool / Getty Images)

Getty images



With my personal message over, here’s the deal: If CC Sabathia, the former pitcher of the New York Yankees, became the 21st century sage on unwritten rules for baseball, someone wants to bash with the White Sox for HomerGate, then it should be Jerry Reinsdorf, who owns the teams Forbes says it is worth $ 1.7 billion.

Reinsdorf hired La Russa. . . for a second time. So the owner knew what he was getting, and the owner has already been there. All that loot in his piggy bank has a lot to do with his 40-year-old ownership of the White Sox. According to Forbes, they are ranked 14th out of 30 Major League Baseballs teams in value at $ 1,685 million. He also owns the Chicago Bulls franchise that he bought in 1985, the season after someone named Michael Jordan was called up to produce six NBA championships.

Seven years after that last title of Reinsdorfs Bulls, his White Sox took the 2005 World Series.

La Russa was then working in St. Louis, where he was about to win the first of his two world championships (2006 and 2011) with Cardinals. Before that, he won everything in 1989 while managing the Oakland Axis.

Before that, Reinsdorf made what he called one of the biggest mistakes of his 85-year life, firing La Russa in the middle of the 1986 season by then-White Sox general manager Ken Harrelson, after La Russas had been at work for nearly eight seasons. used to be. .

La Russa left Chicago and went straight to Cooperstown, after stops in Oakland and St. Louis. Before, during, and after entering the Baseball Hall of Fame, he kept saying things like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others spit on George Washingtons grave or something by kneeling during the national anthem.

I know there is a constitutional right to express yourself La Russa told Sports Illustrated in an interview in 2016. But I think you as an organization have a right to have a certain philosophy of respect, whether it’s our constitution, whether it’s our country, whether it’s our soldiers, however you feel, our flag.

I would not, to the best of my ability, sanction someone who would take a knee. I think that is disrespectful.

Wait. What?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 01: Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf watches his team play … [+] against the Cleveland Indians on the guaranteed rate field on May 1, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Images)

Getty images



After Reinsdorf re-hired La Russa as manager of White Sox in October, despite a DUI charge in Arizona the previous day (and he had a DUI charge in Florida in 2007), La Russa said he had changed his mind about the kneeling thing.

What I’m learning more and more, like with the Players Alliance and especially with the White Sox, when your protests actually have actionable results, the way you’re going to make an impact, make things better, that’s what I’m all for, La Russa told the media during the press conference for his return to White Sox. There is no racist bone in my body. I don’t like injustice, and I would support exactly what I said. Anything done peacefully and sincerely conceived and especially with an action at its end will not be a problem.

Look, Anthony La Russa Jr. can evolve.

Just not about that homer thing.

If you’re surprised by that, it’s up to you because.