



Pierre Reveilles leads a relatively carefree life. That’s part of who I am, he said. I don’t really think too much. Spoken like a real roaming tennis technology. It took Mr. Reveilles about 25 years to find his calling. In 1992 he left his village in Provence, France, to study English with a friend in the United States. The two kicked off Los Angeles without a driver’s license, spent a season in Miami keeping bottles at a South Beach nightclub, and slept in the same bed when they moved to New York in the early 1990s. Here he worked as a bartender, waiter, manager and cafe owner. But for fun, he made his way to the town’s tennis courts. The sport could be expensive, he learned, especially in New York, so he ended up buying a tennis racket stringing machine to save money. He taught himself to cut, swing, and clamp, and soon discovered he had a knack for them. In 2018, he left his last restaurant appearance and burned himself as the Traveling Stringer.

Mr. Reveilles, 52, believes his years in the hospitality industry have helped him. Those jobs taught me how to serve people, and I believe we’re all here to serve one another in the end, he said. He lives with his wife, Charlotte Nicollon des Abbayes, 44, who is waiting in the French bistro Café Paulette, her son, Morgan Kipping, 17, their daughter, Ella, 7, and their cat, Lili, in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

REJECT Tennis is not an easy sport to pick up. You need a racket, you need to find a club, you need someone to hit with. My first partner was into partying too much and it would take forever for him to wake up. So one day it got me sick and went to East River Park on my own and just waited for someone to ask me to play. Then I started to really enjoy it. JOB OFFER Sunday is a very busy day for me, but I try to make some time early in the morning for cycling. I wake up at 6:30 am and go to New Jersey with my friends. We do about 60 miles which is a great workout for my business as I have to cycle about 150 miles a week to pick up and drop off the rackets. We drive down the West Side Highway to the George Washington Bridge, eventually stopping at a place called Palisades 9W market. It’s a crazy scene full of cyclists. We all catch up and drink coffee and chocolate croissants. When we’re back in town, we’ll go to Forma Pasta Factory in Greenpoint for lunch. Then I set up my stringing machine, put it on my other bike and went to it Fort Greene Park.

BAD LUCK New York City’s public courts were closed for three months last year because of Covid, so cases were very low. My wife works in the restaurant business and we haven’t paid rent for six months. But then I made a deal with my landlord. We lived in the same apartment for 10 years and love it here.

MORE HAPPINESS Fortunately, when the courts reopened last July, many of the stores, such as Paragon Sports, were still closed. I started going to the park around noon and I will stay until about 5. Occasionally traveling Sick with the machine to McCarren Park in Williamsburg and also to the West Side Highway. It’s a lot of work because I have a simple one-gear bike and the stringer weighs about 70 pounds. THE ZONE I try to do 10 or maybe 15 rackets a day. Doing 18 in one go is no fun. And I want to keep it fun. In America, work is everything. But you cannot work alone. I know New York is expensive, but you must have something else. It’s important to find something that can put you in the zone and forget about everything. For me that is tennis. THE TECHNIQUE Stringing a racket seems easy, but it is not. I am very handy and I have the quality of when I want something, usually I get it, a strong willpower. I learned after seeing someone once. I cut the rackets with large scissors and my 7-year-old daughter pulls out the strings. She helps a lot. I have a workshop in my building just next to my apartment, but one of my two machines is in our living room. Soon I will have to find a solution, because my wife doesn’t like that very much.

ADVICE Usually, the manufacturer recommends between 50 and 60 pounds of tension, but you can do whatever you want. I save my own racket at 48 pounds, but I want to go lower. More tension gives you more control. Less tension gives you more strength. That also gives more feeling. When played flat, the strings have less friction and are less likely to break. WAY OF THINKING I feel like tennis is a very fast game, but you have to be at peace mentally. When you’re on a tennis court, you have to react quickly, but keep your head still. I am a certified yoga teacher, but I just practice for myself. I’ve also been doing chanting and meditation for about 15 years. My mantra translates to I bow to my inner self. But stringing is now my meditation. You have to concentrate or you will make a mistake. IDOL I met Roger Federer in 2005 through a friend. I spent the entire US Open tournament with his wife and mother. He stayed at the Hotel Pennsylvania and there was an Italian restaurant next door where we ate after he won the semifinal. I don’t remember what he ordered. I wasn’t how do you say that? touching the ground. He is an inspiration.

TO DREAM Someone like Roger Federer has his own stringer. Stringers are also rented at tournaments. I don’t want to be on the tour; I want to be with my family. But for the experience? Once? I enjoy working at the US Open. I also love opening a small cafe where people can drop off their rackets and have them re-strung. FAMILY TIME We try to eat early. We love a place called Mexican Taqueria Fort Greene, where we get guacamole and fish tacos. My daughter loves the quesadilla and my step son gets this salad with steak which is really good. If I have to string more rackets, I will do so until 10:30 am or so. My wife and I played before my daughter was born. Now it’s harder to find time to do that because I play tennis all the time. With my daughter I try to let her play a bit, but it is not her favorite sport. I think there are always too many rackets in the apartment to be interested. Sunday Routine readers can follow Pierre Reveilles on Instagram @thetraVELstringer.







