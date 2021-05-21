Lake Superior State extends Whitten to remain Lakers’ coach until 2027-28 college hockey season College Hockey

Lake Superior State coach Damon Whitten has agreed to a six-year contract extension to stay with the Lakers until the 2027-28 season.

Whitten, who was named the tenth head coach in program history in April 2014, has led the team to six WCHA playoff appearances, including the program’s first WCHA Championship in 2021. In addition, Whitten led the team to its first NCAA game. tournament in 25 years during the 2020-21 season and the first Great Lakes Invitational championship in program history.

In his seven seasons with Lake Superior State, Whitten led the program to an overall record of 99-133-27.

My family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to President Dr. Hanley, athletics director Dr. Paitson and the LSSU leadership team for their trust and belief in our workforce, Whitten said in a statement. I also want to thank our alumni, donors, students and fans, and our Laker hockey team, past and present, who have supported me and my family for the past seven years. As a family, we are delighted to continue to expand our lives in the Sault as we compete for championships with Laker hockey. Most of all, we can’t wait to see and hear from all of you again at Taffy. Go Lakers.

I am delighted that Damon Whitten will continue as head coach of our Laker hockey program, added LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley. This is a well deserved expansion as Damon has led us back to national prominence, and I am confident he will remain committed to the proud Lake Superior States hockey tradition, not to mention the academic achievements of our student athletes . I want to congratulate Damon and his family on this achievement and I look forward to the coming seasons of Laker hockey.

The 2018/19 season marked Whittens’ highest win in one season behind the bench as the team amassed an overall record of 23-13-2 and a 16-10-2 score in the WCHA league. The 23 wins were the highest number of wins for the program since the 1995-96 season and the first time the team has achieved more than 20 wins in a season since the 2006-07 season.

On an individual level, Whitten coached striker Diego Cuglietta, who finished the season as the national leader in goals scored with 25. The Lakers hosted a WCHA playoff series for the first time in team history and conquered the programs that won WCHA playoff series for the first time . time as the Lakers defeated Bemidji State in the quarter-finals.

During the 2020-21 season, Whitten led the Lakers to a historic season as the team finished the regular season second in the WCHA standings, won the program’s first WCHA Championship, advanced to the NCAA for the first time in 25 years. tournament, placed the program’s 1,000th win of all time, and ended the season with the program’s highest win rate in 25 years. The Lakers season ended in the NCAA tournament when the team fell to eventual champions UMass in the opening round of the East Regional.

I’m thrilled that Damon is continuing his role as the Lakers’ head coach, Paitson said. Damon has grown into a leader and evolved as a coach, getting better with each passing season. His vision for Laker hockey has come to life as a result of his commitment to program culture and his ability to find innovative ways to advance our program, including through international recruitment and surrounding himself with skilled staff. I congratulate Damon and his family and look forward to his mentoring of Lake Superior State hockey in the years to come.

In addition to his coaching accomplishments, Whitten has established himself as a committed and engaged member of the LSSU campus community and of the greater Sault Ste. Marie region. Whitten is committed to creating relationships with alumni, fans, and current Lake State students to continue the proud tradition of Laker hockey.

One of Whittens’ biggest initiatives is the implementation of Laker Legion, a student fan organization that aims to spread Laker pride from the stands of the Taffy Abel Arena to campus and the community. Whitten was deeply involved in advocating, planning and promoting the Lakers regular season game that took place in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., At GFL Memorial Gardens in February 2020.