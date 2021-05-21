Astros vs. Rangers – Game Preview – May 21, 2021





Houston Astros (26-18, first in AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (19-27, fifth in AL West) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Tyler Ivey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.32 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) LINE: Rangers +111, Astros -128; top / bottom is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM: The Houston Astros will play against the Texas Rangers on Friday. The Rangers are 5-8 against the rest of their division. Texas hits a combined batting average of .235 this season, led by Adolis Garcia with an average of .287. The Astros are 21-9 against opponents from the AL West. Houston has hit .438, good for second place in the American League. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a .572 slugging percentage, including 19 extra basehits and seven home runs. The Astros won the last game 6-2. Brooks Raley registered his second win and Chas McCormick was 1-for-3 with two RBI’s for Houston. Joely Rodriguez registered his second loss for Texas. TOP PERFORMANCE: Garcia leads the Rangers with 11 home runs and hits .287. Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 52 hits and has 37 RBI. LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .188 batting average, 4.36 ERA, surpassed by 20 points Astros: 8-2, .316 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outperformed opponents by 33 points INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: ( knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring). Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator), Josh James: (hip ), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder). —— The Associated Press created this story using technology from Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

