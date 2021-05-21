Mohammad Yousuf Unfazed by Babar Azam’s bad form in test cricket in recent times





Legendary Pakistani batsman Mohammad Yousuf is unfazed by captain Babar Azam’s lack of returns in Test cricket in recent times as he supported the talented 26-year-old to pick up his bad form and score big in his next test assignment. The 46-year-old thought that being in and out of shape is an essential part of the game and he doesn’t believe Babar Azam has any technical issues at the moment. “Sometimes it happens in cricket. If you play cricket regularly, you will get some innings in which you don’t score many runs. This does not mean there is a problem. It’s part of the game. Being in and out of shape is only part of it. His drills and drills are phenomenal so he will definitely score in the next series, said Mohammad Yousuf as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. The exercise he does is very difficult: Mohammad Yousuf on Babar Azam The former Pakistan international further stated that Babar Azam is technically very healthy and that he is consistently working to improve his game in the longest format of the game. “There’s no question about it. Babar Azam is technically very solid and works hard. The exercise he does is very difficult and it pays off on the ground. He scores a lot of runs and has phenomenal rankings in every format of the sport. working hard on the abilities that Allah has bestowed on you, then you improve day by day. ”His cricket shows how much he improves over time, said Mohammad Yousuf. Babar Azam has suffered from a meager patch in Test cricket since the beginning of 2021. In the six at bats he has hit, the Pakistani captain has only scored 124 runs against an average of 20.66 with just half a century. His last six scores in Test cricket were: 7,30,77,8,0,2 (most recent last). Also read: Shut Up and Start Talking: Mohammed Asif detonates Shoaib Akhtar; Urges him to no longer live off a 13-year incident







