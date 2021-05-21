HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Perm wraps up productive springtime in Black-White Game

After not getting a chance to complete spring football in 2020, the Permian football team wanted to make up for lost time at Thursday’s Black-White Spring Game at Ratliff Stadium.

Quarterback Rodney Hall threw a touchdown pass and Tate Terry kicked a few field goals to account for the score in a controlled scrimmage of 10-minute quarters.

When everything was finalized, head coach Jeff Ellison said he was happy with where the Panthers were.

I saw a lot of improvement from where we started five weeks ago, Perm head coach Jeff Ellison said. I was proud of our boys today. It was fun and it was good for the fans and the community to get out and see them again.

The early part of the scrimmage was highlighted early on by Hall, who only played the first half.

Hall nearly broke off for a touchdown run on the second play of scrimmage for the white team. He followed those four games later with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Salazar to end a strong opening drive.

The Panthers will get a new below-center quarterback for the 2021 season, with Harper Terry graduating. The good news for Hall is that he believes in the supporting cast.

I felt I was doing well today, but I feel like a team from the O-line to the guys around me, we all did well today, Hall said.

One of the Permians focus for spring was building the next group of running backs and it showed in the number of ball carriers getting reps in the scrimmage on Thursday.

Returnees Tristan Johnson and Johnny Martinez all received carry, along with newcomers including Marcus Lares and Jonathan Vizcaino.

I think we have a lot of depth in going back and I think we did a great job, Ellison said. Coach (Kirk) Thurman, I think that’s one of the areas we’ve made a huge leap of faith in.

Ellison was also pleased with how the defense performed particularly early. The White defense forced sales on his first two assets: a fumble recovery by Cooper Brannan and an interception by Bryce Woody.

Woody, along with safety Kayden Baze and cornerback Corey McCoy, are among the veteran starters returning for the Panthers defense.

I think that’s going to be huge for us, Ellison said. If you have guys who started at one or two and who come back for their senior years, that’s a lot of football they’ve played so they’ll get better.

The Panthers are now turning their attention to summer workouts before returning for their first workouts in August.

Permian will have his only fall scrimmage on Aug. 20 against Amarillo High at Ratliff Stadium before the season opens at home the following week against El Paso Pebble Hills.

For now, the focus is to build on what the team achieved in the spring.

It’s all about summer workouts, Hall said. That’s where you really get stronger and come together as a team.