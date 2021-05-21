Tennis Tennis for High School Students: Results of the Southern Section Playoffs and Updated Links





SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS OPEN DIVISION Quarter-finals, Saturday, 3 p.m. # 8 Mira Costa at # 1 Irvine University # 5 Woodbridge on # 4 Peninsula # 6 Corona del Mar at # 3 Calabasas # 7 Fountain Valley at # 2 Harvard-Westlake SECTION 1 First round, Thursday Palos Verdes 10, Arcadia 8 Placentia Valencia 15, Etiwanda 3 San Marino 11, Yorba Linda 7 Newbury Park 17, Pasadena Poly 1 Large Oak 18, Rancho Cucamonga 0 Ayala 12, Palm Desert 6 Sage Hill 12, Oak Park 6 Westlake 12, West Ranch 6 Northwood 13, walnut 5 San Marcos 18, Ventura 0 La Canada 16, Valencia 2 San Clemente 13, Cypress 5 Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m. Placentia Valencia at # 1 Palos Verdes Newbury Park in San Marino Big oak in Brentwood Ayala and # 4 Loyola Sage Hill at # 3 Claremont Northwood at Westlake San Marcos at La Canada San Clemente at # 2 Foothill SECTION 2 First round, Thursday Portola 13, Aliso Niguel 5 Windward 10, Burbank 8 Troy 10, Temple City 8 Two Towns 13, South Torrance 5 Santa Margarita 13, Xavier Prep 5 Simi Valley 14, Santa Barbara 4 Trabuco Hills 9, Cerritos 9 (Trabuco Hills wins on games, 81-65) Anaheim Canyon 12, Bolsa Grande 6 Camarillo 13, St. Margarets 5 Laguna Beach 16, Tesoro 2 King 17, Palm Springs 1 Culver City 12, Redlands East Valley 6 West Torrance 15, Crescenta Valley 3 San Juan Hills 10, St. Francis 8 Viewpoint 13, Heart 5 Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m. # 1 Portola at Windward Troy at Dos Pueblos Simi Valley at Santa Margarita Trabuco Hills at # 4 Los Osos Camarillo at # 3 Anaheim Canyon King on Laguna Beach West Torrance at Culver City # 2 Viewpoint at San Juan Hills SECTION 3 First round, Thursday unless stated otherwise Cate 18, Mayfair 0 Temecula Valley 11, La Serna 7 Corona Santiago in Redlands, FRIDAY Sunny Hills 13, Rowland 5 El Dorado 15, Arroyo 3 Nordhoff 11, Rio Mesa 7 Bonita at # 4 Buckley, score not reported Crean Lutheran 12, Carpinteria 6 Canyon Springs 11, Arlington 7 JSerra 15, Westminster La Quinta 3 Torrance 9, Long Beach Poly 9 (Torrance wins on games, 70-66) Diamond Bar 17, Vista Murrieta 1 Whitney 11, Milken 7 Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m. Cate at # 1 Servite Temecula Valley in Corona Santiago OR Redlands in Temecula Valley Sunny Hills at El Dorado # 4 Buckley at Nordhoff OR Nordhoff at Bonita Crean Lutheran at Villa Park # 3 JSerra at Canyon Springs Torrance at Diamond Bar Whitney at # 2 Marina SECTION 4 First round, Thursday Santa Fe 10, San Gabriel 8 San Dimas 11, Rancho Alamitos 7 Serrano 12, Paloma Valley 6 Bishop Montgomery 11, de Toledo 7 Warren 12, Pasadena Marshall 6 Villanova Prep 11, Quartz Hill 4 Oxford Academy 16, Anaheim Fairmont Prep 2 Arrowhead Christian 14, Coachella Valley 4 Gahr 10, Magnolia 8 La Mirada 10, Charter Oak 8 Corona Centennial 15, Jurupa Valley 3 Montclair 11, Buena Park 7 Keppel 14, Garden Grove 4 Twentynine Palms on Silverado, score not reported Riverside Poly 13, Patriot 5 Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m. Santa Fe at # 1 Millikan San Dimas at Serrano Warren with Bishop Montgomery # 4 Oxford Academy at Villanova Prep # 3 Arrowhead Christian at Gahr La Mirada at Corona Centennial Montclair at Keppel Silverado at # 2 Riverside Poly OR # 2 Riverside Poly at Twentynine Palms SECTION 5 First round, Thursday unless stated otherwise Riverside North 15, Whittier 3 Norte Vista 14, room 4 Ocean View 12, Covina 6 Valley View 13, Downey 5 Beaumont at Summit, FRIDAY Duarte 13, Chaffey 5 Yucca Valley 8, Temescal Canyon 5 Ridgecrest Burroughs 10, Barstow 8 Heritage 16, Rim of the World 2 Apple Valley 11, Aquino 7 Garey 11, Moreno Valley 7 Costa Mesa 9, Westminster 9 (Costa Mesa wins on games, 75-65) Rosemead 13, Edgewood 5 Granite Hills 15, Rancho Verde 3 La Salle 4, Lancaster 4 (La Salle wins on games, 39-28) Foothill Tech 14, Channel Islands 4 Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m. # 1 Riverside North at Norte Vista Ocean View at Valley View Duarte at Summit / Beaumont Winner # 4 Ridgecrest Burroughs in Yucca Valley # 3 Heritage in Apple Valley Costa Mesa at Garey Rosemead at Granite Hills # 2 Foothill Tech at La Salle NOTES: Quarter-Finals in Divisions 1-5, Monday, 3:00 PM; semifinals in all divisions, Wednesday, 3 pm championships, May 28 on home sites.







