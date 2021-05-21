You can’t ask for better hockey. Except maybe the final score.

TAMPA Je Vezina Trophy-winning goalkeeper conceded six goals.

Your Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe-winning star were caught working overtime.

Your carefully reconstructed group of defenders blew a two goal lead in the third period.

On the bright side, what a blast.

You probably won’t want to start the Lightnings 2021 scrapbook with Thursday night 6-5 overtime lost for Florida, but honestly, hockey doesn’t get much more fun. In that respect, life doesn’t get much more fun.

This was like a warp speed novel. Disappointment and glory. Foreshadows and plot twists. Each team comes back from two goals behind, and each of someone else’s 11 goals gets stuck.

And if you happen to be a Lightning fan, the belly of watching the villains skate off into the sunset.

This is why sequels are being sold in Hollywood.

Not curious about what’s happening in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon? Isn’t your stomach just a little queasy after watching the Panthers take Tampa Bays’ best shot in a second period of five goals and then come back with their own response in the third period? Don’t you wonder why, after three consecutive road wins, anyone would want a home edge?

As with many playoff games, there were a lot of different momentum changes in this game, said forward Alex Killorn, who scored Tampa Bays’ fifth goal. They went up two, we scored five in the second period, they had a better third period than us. We had to have a better third period to give ourselves a chance to win this game, but like I said, playoff hockey.

To be fair, a lesser team would likely be shaking at this point. The Lightning were less than four minutes away from taking an impressive three-game lead in the series; now the momentum has dramatically hit the Floridas dressing room.

But allow me to give this reminder: Tampa Bay also led 2-1 against Columbus after three games in the first round last season. Not to mention Boston, New York and Dallas. After a series of Game 4 last season, the Lightning went 8-2 in the playoffs.

I’m not worried about our group reacting after a loss like this, said defender Victor Hedman. Things like this are going to happen.

Panther’s left wing Ryan Lomberg shoots and scores, beating Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy for the winning goal for extra time. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

In this case, it happened on Hedmans’ watch. The winning goal came out of nowhere when Radko Gudas made a long pass to Frank Vatrano in the neutral zone. Vatrano had Jan Rutta and Hedman on either side of him, but immediately spotted Ryan Lomberg skating past Hedman’s rear into open ground. Lomberg was then one-on-one with Andrei Vasilevskiy and buried his shot.

But that was just one of dozens of striking moments.

Do you want inspiration? How about Anthony Cirelli finally finding the back of the net after 28 games and just over 500 minutes of ice time without a goal.

Do you want action? How about Vasilevskiy sliding to the left side of the crease and then diving back to save a stick on MacKenzie Weegar in the second period.

You want an unsung hero? How about Ryan McDonagh stealing the puck in the middle of the ice and then sending a perfectly placed pass to a streaking Steven Stamkos for Tampa Bays’ third goal.

Do you want a plot twist? What about the winner who isn’t scored by Stamkos or Nikita Kucherov or Brayden Point or Aleksander Barkov or Jonathan Huberdeau, but instead 26-year-old Lomberg who had two NHL goals on his resume.

You want quirky? The Lightning have now lost four consecutive playoff games at Amalie Arena dating back to 2018. Still, they managed to win a Stanley Cup in between.

Yes, it was a crazy game. And yes, it was disappointing as the Lightning took their foot off the gas in the third period and tried to play more conservatively than usual.

But that’s why we watch, because there is always the chance that you will see something you did not expect, and may never see again.

There are many ebbs and flows in this series, said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. There have been many lead changes. There was a lot in Game 1 and, again, a few tonight. We blew a two goal lead, they blew a two goal lead. Are two pretty attacking teams that can put the puck in the net. Sometimes the defensive side gets a little skewed.

I think we looked up and thought we could defend ourselves out of it. We just don’t want to change the way we play. Thanks to them, I would be disappointed if they didn’t push back considering they could have gone down 0-3.

John Romano can be reached at [email protected]. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

