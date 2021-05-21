Ringside Seat – Boxing is thriving with the undisputed fight between Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor

LAS VEGAS – Not all championships are created equal.

Even in boxing, with the most legitimate belts swimming in an ocean of trinket titles, this is true. A fighter can sometimes stumble to become a champion if the matchmaking is good enough or the conditions are right.

That’s not the case with Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor. Each is a growing rarity in the sport – two fighters with unbeaten records, with wins over high-quality opponents, who will risk everything in what should be one of the best fights of 2021.

The winner of the contest at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas (ESPN and ESPN +, 8:00 PM ET, with prelims starting at 4:45 PM ET) will be crowned the undisputed junior welterweight champion of the world, involving all four major bands the division. But perhaps more importantly, the quality of that undisputed status is rarely achieved.

In recent years, Ramirez and Taylor have worked their way through the division to win titles. With each win, they removed doubts about their status among the best 140 pounders in the world.

Ramirez (26-0, 17 KO’s) started his title race in 2018 when the Mexican American from Avenal, California assaulted Amir Imam to win the WBC title. He became a united champion in 2019 when he stopped Maurice Hooker from Hooker’s home ground in North Texas to win the WBO tie.

Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) earned his titles with the World Boxing Super Series, a tournament that has turned into convincing fighters like bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion who now makes noise as a heavyweight.

Taylor, a 30-year-old resident of Scotland, defeated Ivan Baranchyk to win the IBF title in May 2019 before defeating Regis Prograis to also claim the WBA tie and the WBSS trophy.

In a common theme between both Ramirez and Taylor, their title fights weren’t one-sided affairs against glorified opponents. Considered by many to be one of the best fights of 2019, Taylor-Prograis was a win by majority decision, much like Ramirez’s 2020 defense against the tough Viktor Postol.

Taylor is the No. 1 fighter in ESPN’s league tables and a betting favorite over Ramirez, who is at No. 2. Taylor is known for a tight, fast attack, while Ramirez has a knack for ruthlessness and a lot of power. The fact that this fight is even taking place is remarkable at a time when the best boxers are finding excuses not to fight each other.

Whoever wins, deserves all the glory that comes with a victory of this caliber. Many fighters are champions, but few will ever do what Ramirez or Taylor will accomplish on Saturday night.

Ramirez and Taylor ponder their path to the undisputed title fight

Ramirez and Taylor have worked for decades to get to this moment. Both fighters are Olympians of 2012 who turned their failure to win gold into professional careers in which they now own gold of a different kind, in the form of two belts each wrapped around their waists.

Ramirez and Taylor spoke to Nick Parkinson to reminisce about the moments that led them to Saturday’s fight

A prophecy by a great one ever

Jose Ramirez, left, and Josh Taylor are both undefeated and united titlists, fighting for a chance to become the undisputed champions. Mikey Williams / Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Taylor was a teenager at the Lochend Boxing club in Edinburgh. He was training, just another hopeful amateur in Scotland trying to get into something more alive through boxing.

Taylor had talent – there was little doubt about that. Then came a conversation, one that sparked a friendship and inspired a goal to become a united world champion.

Ken Buchanan, probably the greatest Scottish boxer ever at the time, stepped into Taylor’s gym that day.

Buchanan returned often and told Taylor his stories of fighting overseas and sharing a room with Muhammad Ali, giving all possible advice. Taylor believed in herself. However, he needed a bit of conviction when it came to the legend’s prediction for his career.

“I was just a young puppy, 18 or 19 years old and he says, ‘One day you will be world champion,’ Taylor said. ‘And I’m going,’ OK? OK, yes. “”

Saturday night, Taylor is going to try to achieve that goal of becoming an undisputed world boxing champion – something a Scot hasn’t done since Buchanan at lightweight (uniting the WBA, WBC and the linear championships). If he beats Ramirez in their junior welterweight all-out fight, Taylor will become Scotland’s first united champion in the four-band era.

Taylor fought a long time and came from afar to get to Saturday’s fight in Las Vegas. He won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and gold four years later. He qualified for the 2012 London Olympics and represented Great Britain before the eyes of the world.

The competition and encouragement gave Taylor a belief in herself. He raced off the ground in his professional career, scoring 15 wins in less than four years and winning a world title in that 15th fight. Buchanan and Taylor got together after Taylor defeated Regis Prograis in October 2019 and added the WBA title to his IBF junior welterweight belt.

“We had a cup of tea and a snack and he said, ‘I told you, son. I told you you’d be world champion and you agreed with me. Good job, son. I’m proud of you’.” Said Taylor. “He gave me a scarf, his Buchanan Tartan, his family Tartan scarf, so I wrapped those around my trophy at home and around my belts and things like that.”

If Taylor manages to beat Ramirez on Saturday, he said he would take all four belts – and the Tartan scarf – to visit Buchanan.

Even at the age of 30, Taylor is already a cornerstone in Scottish boxing. Yes, there is Buchanan. Yes, there have been other Scottish hunters who achieved a little bit of success. But Taylor is the biggest name in sports from that country in more than a generation.

And since Scottish fans are unlikely to make it to the United States before the fight – COVID-19 protocols continue to restrict travel – Craig McEvoy, the Scottish national boxing team’s coach, said he’s trying to put on giant watch parties to turn on Taylor. encourage. up from an ocean away.

McEvoy said a Saturday victory for Taylor would be comparable to Andy Murray who won Wimbledon in 2013 and Celtic football team won the European Cup in 1967. It would be such a big deal that McEvoy described a potential Taylor victory as ‘Scotland’s’ greatest sports moment. “

Win or lose, Taylor will have a mural in the national team’s new performance center as a lasting image of his impact on the sport in Scotland. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and a replica of it will be in every boxing club in Scotland, McEvoy said.

As the next generation of potential stars try to chase Taylor’s footsteps, as Taylor followed Buchanan’s, Saturday’s fight in itself is both proof of everything Taylor has worked for and a moment to celebrate what it will mean for everyone who is a part of it. his story along the way.

“It’s pretty much a fairytale to be honest with you, from a program standpoint,” said McEvoy. – Michael Rothstein

By the numbers

ESPN statistics and information

4: Ramirez’s number of title fights decided (2 unanimous, 2 majority)

33: Percentage of punches per round by Ramirez, well above the junior welterweight average of 29% according to CompuBox

1st: Taylor aims to become the first Scottish boxer to win an undisputed championship in the four-band era

43: Percentage of power shocks landed by Taylor according to CompuBox. The junior welterweight average is 36%

Josh Taylor Jose Ramirez -260 Opportunities +210 +350 Win by KO / TKO / DQ +550 -120 Win by decision +350 Draw: +1,800 —– Yes: -275 Will fighting go the distance? No: +200

And the winner is …

Who has the advantage? Will Ramirez’s relentless attack be the key to victory, or could Taylor’s boxing skills be enough to frustrate Ramirez and claim the win? We asked a panel of boxing experts for their thoughts on the fight and their predictions.

For a deep dive into how Ramirez and Taylor compete in the ring, as well as the key factors that could determine the outcome of the fight and their own prediction, Watch Timothy Bradley Jr.’s fight breakdown.

