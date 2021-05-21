Irish fast Boyd Rankin retires from cricket at the age of 36





Irish bowler Boyd Rankin, who also enjoyed a short career in England, has announced that he will retire at the age of 36. The 6ft 8in paceman retires from competitive cricket 18 years after bowing his Ireland as a teenager. Rankin was a staple in county cricket for more than a decade, most successfully over a long period at Warwickshire, and will go down as one of his country’s most beloved players. Boyd Rankin bowls for England against Australia in the fifth Test of the 2013/14 Ashes. Photo: Gareth Copley / Getty

With 161 wickets in all three formats, he ranks second to Kevin OBrien among Irish wicket-takers and played in memorable World Cup victories over Pakistan and England. He certainly would have been out on his own had it not been for his ultimately failed alliance with the Three Lions. He retired from Ireland in 2012 and played seven ODIs, two T20Is and a lone Test for England. The last performance, an Ashes Test in Sydney in the 2014 New Years Test, may have been crowning achievement, but instead ended in disappointment, defeat and cramp. Just over two years later, he was back in the green and went on to play in Test cricket twice after being accepted into the format. Retiring from international cricket is a tough decision, but I think now is the right time to leave. I have put my heart and soul into playing professional cricket since 2003 and have loved every minute of it, he said. I never dreamed that I would play for Ireland as often as I do and to travel the world playing in countless World Cups and putting on the Irish jersey is something I will never forget. To have a long career in county cricket too, especially during my 11 years with Warwickshire where we won the County Championship, the 50-over league twice and the T20 Blast in 2014 was very special and something I thankful for it. Boyd Rankin bowls for Ireland against England at Lords. Photo: Alex Davidson / Inpho

I’ve always strived to be the best player I could be and to play at the highest level possible, so it was a very proud moment to make my Test debut for England at a time when Ireland was not a test country. I will miss all the guys I played next to the most and will enjoy the victories we’ve had along the way. Ireland’s head coach Graham Ford added his own tribute. Unfortunately Father Time is catching up with all the cricketers. Unfortunately now is the time for Boyds, but he can be so proud of his brilliant career, he said. During my involvement with Cricket Ireland, he was an ultimate professional, showed great courage in bowling through physical problems and delivered many impressive performances.

