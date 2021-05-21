Boys Tennis: NJ.com Top 20 and group rankings for Friday, May 21

It’s pretty much tournament time.

The seeding meeting is over and the sectional team tournaments begin next Monday, and then with the sectional final on June 1, weather permitting, of course. After that, the group semi-finals and the Tournament of Champions take place, followed by the singles and doubles tournaments.

County and conference tournaments are also coming to an end, and it is an exciting time for tennis across the state.

With that said, let’s take a look at the updated NJ.com Top 20 and group rankings for the 2021 season.

Rankings are based on games played and reported on njschoolsports.com until Wednesday 19 May.

BOY’S SENNIS TOP 20-21 MAY 2021

1-Newark Academy (14-0)

Newark Academy won the Essex County Tournament last weekend, beating Livingston in the semi-final and Millburn in the final. NA also defeated Livingston again during the week, as well as Montclair. Andrew Zabelo is also back after a loss of time.

2-Delbarton (15-1)

Delbarton didn’t have its full lineup in the last few games, yet it still recently topped the other ranked teams at Chatham and Bergen Tech.

3-pingry (12-0)

Pingry went through a rough patch a week ago and kept things going with wins over Hunterdon Central and Bridgewater-Raritan, which are in the rankings, in recent days. Both games were underway.

4-East Brunswick (11-1)

East Brunswick won against Piscataway in a double game to take second place by a narrow margin in JP Stevens’ Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, who went head-to-head twice this season. Bears go up because of the loss of Bergen Techs.

5-JP Stevens (11-2)

The champions of the Greater Middlesex Conference scored more points than those of East Brunswick, Monroe, Colonia and South Brunswick. The ultra-competitive finals lasted more than three hours. The Hawks also beat New Brunswick and a strong Monroe team this week. The Bears also defeated and took revenge on Monroe with their full lineup.

6-Chatham (10-4)

Chatham split his two matches, defeated Montville and fell to Delbarton for the fourth (fifth) time, this time with a 3-2 score.

7-Tenafly (13-1)

Tenafly came in close second at the Bergen County Tournament last weekend. During the week, the Tigers declined Bergen Tech and Montclair.

8-Bergen Tech (11-2)

Bergen Tech won the Bergen County Tournament in a field loaded from top to bottom. There was a great balance between talent and the Knights did not win in any of the finals. Tech fell Monday and Tuesday at the expense of Tenafly and Delbarton.

9-Ramapo (13-3)

Ramapo is sliding up and cracking the top 10 again after beating two strong teams this week, including a ranked Northern Highlands squad and one of the best Group 2 teams in the state in Pascack Hills. Ramapo has won nine games in a row.

10-Princeton (10-0)

Princeton is still undefeated after victories over Robbinsville and Trenton. The action heats up again as it faces West Windsor-Plainsboro North in the CVC semifinal and likely WW-PS in the final.

11-Westfield (10-2)

Westfield finally defeated his Union County rival, Summit, with the services of Tristan Wroe, a strong, important addition to the lineup on second singles.

12-top (10-2)

Summit suffered only its second defeat of the season, and the first since opening day, against Westfield. The game finished 3-2 and the scores were close. However, the Hilltoppers recovered with wins against Morristown-Beard and New Providence.

13-Millburn (12-2)

Millburn advanced to the final round of the Essex County Tournament, where it lost to Newark Academy for the second time. Along the way, the Millers led Montclair for the third time this season. They also beat West Essex on Tuesday.

14-Bridgewater-Raritan (10-2)

Bridgewater-Raritan lost to Pingry for the second time, but did so without Eric He, pushing everyone in the line-up. Nonetheless, the Panthers are a solid squad and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them do well or even win the upcoming Somerset County Tournament.

15-Demarest (11-0)

Demarest slides down, through no fault of his own, as other teams move up. This week, the Normans Old Tappan had a good show at the Bergen County Tournament.

Northern Highlands 16 (13-1)

Northern Highlands lost to Ramapo for the first time this year. Allen Shen, Mark Apsey and Ajay Kartik all helped the Highlanders to tie for third place with Demarest at the Bergen County Tournament.

17-Monroe (10-3)

Monroe fell only 3-2 to JP Stevens after finishing third at the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament behind the Hawks and East Brunswick.

18-Marlboro (13-0)

At the time of writing Thursday-morning, Marlboro will play in the final of the Shore Conference Tournament against Rumson-Fair Haven later that day. The Bulldogs will be the toughest challenge for the Mustangs yet. In recent days, Marlboro has beaten Holmdel, Christian Brothers and Point Pleasant Beach.

19-West Windsor-Plainsboro South (11-1)

West Windsor-Plainsboro South is through to the semi-finals of the Colonial Valley Tournament, where it will play Hopewell Valley. A day in the finals with Princeton or WW-PN is at stake.

20-Cherry Hill East (14-0)

Cherry Hill East is back in the league and improved to 14-0. The first doubles team defeated the second doubles team in the final of the Olympic-American tournament and the first singles advanced to the semi-finals. The Cougars are the strongest team in the southern third of the state.

GROUP CLASSES

Group 4

Group 3

Group 2

Group 1

Non-public A and B

