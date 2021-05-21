Sports
Marcus Evans announces 2022 dedication to football in Montana
HELENA While his name may not be on the dotted line of his letter of intent, Helena High’s Marcus Evans is committed to playing football and studying exercise sciences at the University of Montana.
Evans said the decision was made on Wednesday after talking to his parents about it.
“Me and my dad sat down, and after tracking me and my mom did it. We were just talking about what’s really holding me back, and I really didn’t have anything to stop me. So yeah, why not?” Evans said.
Evans noted that he also got a strange text from one of his mentors while trying to make a decision.
“I was sitting there thinking about how I was going to do it and I get a text from Coach (Mike) Van Diest. He sent me a video of Derrick Henry just lifting a lot of weight. I’m like, ‘Thanks, trainer.’ I really needed that at the moment, ”Evans said with a grin, shaking his head.
From there, Evans knew what he wanted to do, so he called Griz attack coordinator Timm Rosenbach on Thursday morning to tie in from Helena High’s parking lot.
I sat there, shouted for maybe 45 seconds, (Rosenbach) went right in between a staff meeting and just said, ‘Congratulations. You’re the first one in 2022, “then tweeted out and went to school from there,” Evans said.
With that conversation, the next few years are ready for Evans, but the first thing on his list is to end his senior year with some new hardware.
It makes me feel much better, like the relief is gone, because I know I’m going somewhere and they want me, “Evans said.” Now I can focus on winning the state championship with the Bengals and becoming a better captain.
When Evans joins the Griz in 2022, hell will also have a familiar face on the squad: his brother Zachary Evans, who had campaigned for the Griz in November last year. But if you ask Marcus about Zachary’s commitment that plays a role in his commitment to Montana, you can safely say it was his own decision.
He’s kind of whatever. I mean, it’s Zachary. I mean, we see each other now and then, but it’s the same as usual, said Marcus with a small grin.
While Marcus may be playing it, the two have, in Zac’s words, one of the closest relationships you can get as brothers, especially when you get in a bit of trouble.
These guys just have to drive me to the end and I start to get in their faces and I start talking a little bit of nonsense and (Marcus) comes up and pushes him off me and he gets a personal foul for 15 meters, ”recalls Zachary laughs. “He gets a warning and if he gets another one, he gets kicked out of the game. It was the funniest thing.
While the two play their first season separately in nearly a decade, Marcus and Zachary will team up again to be on the same pitch in Missoula in 2022.
