The Islanders-Penguins battles in Game 3 were just ‘playoff hockey’

Some in the Pittsburgh area appreciated the wild, all-out battle that ended with all five skaters on the ice heading into the penalty area between the Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins in Nassau early in Thursday’s third period of Game 3. Coliseum.

But Penguins coach Mike Sullivan didn’t seem to be bothered at all.

“I think it was just play-off hockey,” Sullivan said in his post-game press conference when asked if he thought the islanders were playing dirty. Emotions run high when you’re in a series of seven games, and it’s just play-off hockey.

It was the type of hockey fans at Nassau Coliseum hadn’t seen in two years, probably since the last time the islanders and penguins met in the post season in 2019. In the end, the penguins survived Thursday and won 5-4 to get a 2 -1 series lead. But the Islanders, behind 3-1 to start the third period, rallied and almost made a comeback, and their physical play in the period had a lot to do with it.

First, Cal Clutterbucks’ goal that made it 3-2 at 3:46 of the third came after the islands won a battle for a puck in the corner. Matt Martin and Pittsburgh defender John Marino competed for the puck when Martin slammed a forearm into Marinos shoulder and took off Marinos helmet. As a rule, Marino had to skate to the bench or be punished for playing without a helmet. So he took off, Martin won the puck, and the islands had a man advantage for a few seconds and then cashed when Casey Cizikas got the rebound from Scott Mayfield’s shot and slid it to a wide open Clutterbuck, who threw it out into the open. net.

The real fun started two shifts later.

Subscribe to Newsdays sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams, plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jarry dropped to his knees to stop a shot from Jean-Gabriel Pageau at 5:35 am, and Kyle Palmieri crashed the net and tried to jam into the loose puck. Oliver Wahlstrom also drove to the fold and Jarry was pushed back into the net. The whistle sounded to stop the game.

Then there was the usual pushing and shoving and bad language. Mayfield threw Sidney Crosby aside on the ice, and Crosbys linemate Bryan Rust came over to pull Mayfield from Crosby. Everything seemed to calm down at that point.

But then Wahlstrom and Jarry were gawking at each other, and Wahlstrom, held up by a linesman, tried to get hold of Jarry. Penguins defender Kris Letang held Wahlstrom from behind and Pageau held Letang. Wahlstrom lost his balance and fell, and with that everything started again. Pageau pulled Letang away, Rust pulled Pageau, and Palmieri in horse collar Rust away from the pile. Then Crosby jerked to Palmieri, Mayfield attacked Rust, Brian Dumoulin jumped on Mayfield, and those two would exchange a few punches.

Nick Leddy, holding on to the blue line, joined the stack and grabbed Pittsburgh forward Jake Guentzel. Palmieri turned and went to Crosby, Rust came over to double him. Again everything seemed to settle down and people started to go to the penalty box.

Then, for some reason, Guentzel skated to Palmieri, being escorted to the box by a linesman and hit him with his stick, starting everything over again.

The fans were roaring all the time.

“It felt like playoff hockey,” said Mayfield. “That’s part of it, those scrums, physical games. And it’s good to see. That’s, I think that’s what fans want. They want an intense game and I think we gave them that.

Everyone on the ice got a minor penalty and Guentzel got an extra minor for his hit on Palmieri. That gave the Islanders a power play, which resulted in a goal from Anthony Beauvilliers that tied the score 3-3 at 5:54.

Shortly after, Clutterbuck was called at 6:23 a.m. for interference from the goalkeeper. A call from Islanders coach Barry Trotz called ‘light’ and the Pens scored on the power play to regain the lead, 4-3. Clutterbuck leveled it again with his second goal, before Brandon Tanev’s goal with 3:36 remaining won it for Pittsburgh.