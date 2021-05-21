Sports
The Islanders-Penguins battles in Game 3 were just ‘playoff hockey’
Some in the Pittsburgh area appreciated the wild, all-out battle that ended with all five skaters on the ice heading into the penalty area between the Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins in Nassau early in Thursday’s third period of Game 3. Coliseum.
But Penguins coach Mike Sullivan didn’t seem to be bothered at all.
“I think it was just play-off hockey,” Sullivan said in his post-game press conference when asked if he thought the islanders were playing dirty. Emotions run high when you’re in a series of seven games, and it’s just play-off hockey.
It was the type of hockey fans at Nassau Coliseum hadn’t seen in two years, probably since the last time the islanders and penguins met in the post season in 2019. In the end, the penguins survived Thursday and won 5-4 to get a 2 -1 series lead. But the Islanders, behind 3-1 to start the third period, rallied and almost made a comeback, and their physical play in the period had a lot to do with it.
First, Cal Clutterbucks’ goal that made it 3-2 at 3:46 of the third came after the islands won a battle for a puck in the corner. Matt Martin and Pittsburgh defender John Marino competed for the puck when Martin slammed a forearm into Marinos shoulder and took off Marinos helmet. As a rule, Marino had to skate to the bench or be punished for playing without a helmet. So he took off, Martin won the puck, and the islands had a man advantage for a few seconds and then cashed when Casey Cizikas got the rebound from Scott Mayfield’s shot and slid it to a wide open Clutterbuck, who threw it out into the open. net.
The real fun started two shifts later.
Jarry dropped to his knees to stop a shot from Jean-Gabriel Pageau at 5:35 am, and Kyle Palmieri crashed the net and tried to jam into the loose puck. Oliver Wahlstrom also drove to the fold and Jarry was pushed back into the net. The whistle sounded to stop the game.
Then there was the usual pushing and shoving and bad language. Mayfield threw Sidney Crosby aside on the ice, and Crosbys linemate Bryan Rust came over to pull Mayfield from Crosby. Everything seemed to calm down at that point.
But then Wahlstrom and Jarry were gawking at each other, and Wahlstrom, held up by a linesman, tried to get hold of Jarry. Penguins defender Kris Letang held Wahlstrom from behind and Pageau held Letang. Wahlstrom lost his balance and fell, and with that everything started again. Pageau pulled Letang away, Rust pulled Pageau, and Palmieri in horse collar Rust away from the pile. Then Crosby jerked to Palmieri, Mayfield attacked Rust, Brian Dumoulin jumped on Mayfield, and those two would exchange a few punches.
Nick Leddy, holding on to the blue line, joined the stack and grabbed Pittsburgh forward Jake Guentzel. Palmieri turned and went to Crosby, Rust came over to double him. Again everything seemed to settle down and people started to go to the penalty box.
Then, for some reason, Guentzel skated to Palmieri, being escorted to the box by a linesman and hit him with his stick, starting everything over again.
The fans were roaring all the time.
“It felt like playoff hockey,” said Mayfield. “That’s part of it, those scrums, physical games. And it’s good to see. That’s, I think that’s what fans want. They want an intense game and I think we gave them that.
Everyone on the ice got a minor penalty and Guentzel got an extra minor for his hit on Palmieri. That gave the Islanders a power play, which resulted in a goal from Anthony Beauvilliers that tied the score 3-3 at 5:54.
Shortly after, Clutterbuck was called at 6:23 a.m. for interference from the goalkeeper. A call from Islanders coach Barry Trotz called ‘light’ and the Pens scored on the power play to regain the lead, 4-3. Clutterbuck leveled it again with his second goal, before Brandon Tanev’s goal with 3:36 remaining won it for Pittsburgh.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]