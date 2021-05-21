No. 4/6 Track and Field produces a total of 53 entries for NCAA West Regional



Austin, Texas The Texas Track and Field No. 4/6 team had a total of 53 entries to the NCAA West Regional Preliminary Rounds starting Wednesday, May 26-29 in College Station, Texas. The Texas line-up features 30 selections on the women’s side and 23 on the men’s side. The Longhorns lineup for next week’s competition includes six regional markers and times. Kynnedy Flannel (200m) and Tara Davis (Long jump / 100m hurdles) are the top ranked women in their respective events. For the UT men, Steffin McCarter (Long Jump) and O’Brien Wasome (Triple jump) rank above their events as individuals, with the men’s 4×400-meter relay team also setting the fastest time by a West Regional qualifier this year. NCAA West Regional Declared Entries by Event

200 m ladies: Kynnedy Flannel , Kevona Davis , Rhasidat Adeleke

400 m ladies: Stacey Ann Williams , Kennedy Simon , Serenity Douglas

800 m ladies: Valery Tobias , Davicia Patterson

1500 m ladies: Kathryn Gillespie

5000 m ladies: Madeline Vondra

10000 m ladies: Madeline Vondra

Women’s 100 m hurdles: Tara Davis , Chanel Brissett , Emelia Chatfield , Asia Laurencin

400 m hurdles ladies: Brooke Jaworski

3000 m Steeplechase ladies: Kelsie Vicknair

4x100m Women: TEXAS

4x400m Women: TEXAS

Women’s high jump: Marleen warrior

Ladies Pole Vault: Olivia Buntin

Ladies long jump: Tara Davis , Kristine Blazevica , Sophia Falco

Women’s triple jump: Sophia Falco

Women’s Shot Put: Elena Bruckner , Marilyn Nwora

Women’s Discus Throw: Elena Bruckner

Javelin Throw Ladies: Rhiley Fritz , Gabby Kearney

200 m men: Micaiah Harris

400 m men: Jonathan Jones , Willington Wright , Jon Maas , Matthys Nortje

800 m men: Yusuf Bizimana , Crayton carriage , Brendan Hebert

1500 m men: Cruz Gomez

10000 m men: Haftu Knight

400 m hurdles men: Charles Brockman III , Paramveer Chohan

3000 m Steeplechase men: John Rice

4x100m men: TEXAS

4×400 m men: TEXAS

Men’s pole vault: Warren Miller

Long jump men: Steffin McCarter , O’Brien Wasome , Stacy Brown Jr.

Men’s triple jump: O’Brien Wasome , Stacy Brown Jr.

Shot put men: Tripp Piperi

Discus gentlemen: Sean Stavinoha

