Cricket- BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly unimpressed by WV Raman’s resignation: reports, sports news





Ramesh Powar took over from WV Raman to coach the Indian women’s team. Despite the Women in Blue being taken to the final of the T20 World Cup 2020, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) decided to replace WV Raman with Ramesh Powar, who will join the team at short notice in 2018. READ ALSO: Cricket- ‘He should be our first choice goalkeeper’: Wriddhiman Saha on Rishabh Pant However, a report from Cricbuzz suggested that BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly was unimpressed by this decision and formally expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with Raman’s removal. According to the report, Ganguly was surprised with the decision, despite the fact that the team had been taken to the final of the ICC tournament. Mithali Raj and Co., under WV Raman, played five ODI series and five T20I series between December 2018 and March 2020. The Women in Blue won four of the five ODI series. Their only loss came at home to South Africa in 2021. But Team India struggled in the T20Is, but they came back and managed to reach the T20 World Cup final in the packed MCG. The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh, interviewed the 35 applicants and unanimously agreed to Powars’s candidacy. A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODI’s for India. After his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach and has also taken the BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. As a former coach of the Indian Womens Team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the 2018 ICC T20 Womens World Cup semi-finals and also won 14 T20 matches in a row. He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and worked as a Bowling Coach at the National Cricket Academy. Powar’s last term as head coach of the Indian women’s team was cut short after an argument with ODI skipper Mithali Raj. However, it would be interesting to see both Powar and Mithali advance in the 50-over circuit.

