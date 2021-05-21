MiaAngelina Ruja to rival the state title

HELOTES Bowie senior MiaAngelina Ruja makes the most of her year in the Texas high school tennis scene.

Ruja, who moved from Phoenix to Austin for her junior year and lost to the pandemic last season, will play for the girls’ Class 6A title in singles on Friday after winning her quarter-final and semi-final matches Thursday at Northside ISD Tennis Center. , where both the UIL Class 6A and 5A tournaments.

I’m excited, but I’m really tired, to be honest, said Ruja, who played her second game in the blazing midday sun. Since moving here I haven’t played much because of Covid, so the Texas tennis scene is a bit new. But I am absolutely thrilled to be in the final.

Ruja, who recently earned a scholarship to Pacific University, dropped her first set of the match before dominating the rest of the day. She beat Katy Taylors Ally Lin 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals before knocking out Plano Wests Natasha Opaciuch 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final.

I tried to stay absolutely aggressive, move a lot more on the field, grab balls and move them before, she said.

Four other Central Texas doubles teams will play with Ruja for a state championship.

The Class 6A mixed doubles final will be all of Central Texas and a rematch of the Region IV final between Lake Travis Valerie Alexeykina and William Wang and Westwoods Kinaa Graham and Sachchit Sivaram.

Alexeykina and Wang who just started playing together this year after Alexeykina moved to the area from Washington, won 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 against Fort Bend Ridge Points Mario Dominguez and Jada Hill to start their day, after which they defeated Allen’s Jordan Mitchell. and Cole Phillips 7-6 (3), 6-1 to reach the championship game.

We were happy with the wins, said Alexeykina. At first we were a bit off, but once we got the rhythm we started to play better.

Lake Travis coach Carol Creel said Alexeykina and Wang were an epitome of consistency this spring, and that continued on Thursday.

They played as solid as they are all season, just solid as a rock and worked really well together, Kreel said. It’s always exciting to have someone in the final, especially since you never know what’s going to happen on the first day when people play multiple matches in warm weather.

Graham and Sivaram are the only team to beat Alexeykina and Wang this season. They dominated both their games on Thursday, winning a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Sydnie Durham and Gabriel Shu of Fort Bend Clements before taking a 6-3, 6-1 loss to Plano West’s Summer Shannon and Purushotham Koduri.

We dug deep and just went for it, Sivaram said.

Graham attributed Westwood’s solid team atmosphere to some of the duo’s success.

Our team generally has great chemistry, she said, and Sachchits and my games complement each other well and we know how to work together.

The Westwoods guys double the team of Daniel Antov and Marko Mesarovic didn’t drop a set on their way to reaching the Class 6A final. They topped Southlake Carrolls Collin Scruggs and Daniel Weir 6-4, 6-4, then took a 7-5, 6-2 win over Katy Taylor’s Jonathan Lin and Christopher Cequea-Rivero.

It’s no surprise they were here, as they were both pretty good players, Mesarovic said. We have been playing doubles tournaments together for a while, have a good chemistry and just play well together.

Round Rocks girls’ doubles team of Ramitha Irrinki and DeCora Antoine were the last players on the field Thursday when they took a 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 come-from-behind victory in a Class 6A girls semifinal over Abilene Highs Ruth Hill and Kaitlyn Strain.

They start their day with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Bridgelands Emma Eads and Alison Chen, marking the last Central Texas team to go for gold on Friday.

Westwoods Jessica Lu in class 6A girls ‘singles, Lake Travis girls’ doubles team of Jacqueline Creel and Juliana Creel in class 6A girls ‘doubles and LASAs Crystal Zhou in class 5A girls’ singles all reached the semifinals to medalize.