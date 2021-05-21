Connect with us

MiaAngelina Ruja to rival the state title

HELOTES Bowie senior MiaAngelina Ruja makes the most of her year in the Texas high school tennis scene.

Ruja, who moved from Phoenix to Austin for her junior year and lost to the pandemic last season, will play for the girls’ Class 6A title in singles on Friday after winning her quarter-final and semi-final matches Thursday at Northside ISD Tennis Center. , where both the UIL Class 6A and 5A tournaments.

I’m excited, but I’m really tired, to be honest, said Ruja, who played her second game in the blazing midday sun. Since moving here I haven’t played much because of Covid, so the Texas tennis scene is a bit new. But I am absolutely thrilled to be in the final.

Bowie's MiaAngelina Ruja returns the ball against Plano West's Natasha Opaciuch during the Class 6A girls' singles competition on the first day of the UIL State tennis tournament Thursday at Northside ISD Tennis in Helotes. Ruja will compete for a state title on Friday.

More:Westwood tops the list of state tennis qualifiers

Ruja, who recently earned a scholarship to Pacific University, dropped her first set of the match before dominating the rest of the day. She beat Katy Taylors Ally Lin 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals before knocking out Plano Wests Natasha Opaciuch 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final.

I tried to stay absolutely aggressive, move a lot more on the field, grab balls and move them before, she said.

Four other Central Texas doubles teams will play with Ruja for a state championship.

The Class 6A mixed doubles final will be all of Central Texas and a rematch of the Region IV final between Lake Travis Valerie Alexeykina and William Wang and Westwoods Kinaa Graham and Sachchit Sivaram.

Lake Travis' Valerie Alexeykina returns the ball against Allen's mixed doubles team on the first day of the UIL State tennis tournament on Thursday at Northside ISD Tennis in Helotes. Alexeykina and her partner, William Wang, will compete for the Class 6A state title on Friday.

Alexeykina and Wang who just started playing together this year after Alexeykina moved to the area from Washington, won 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 against Fort Bend Ridge Points Mario Dominguez and Jada Hill to start their day, after which they defeated Allen’s Jordan Mitchell. and Cole Phillips 7-6 (3), 6-1 to reach the championship game.

More:Faces off the Field: Jake Riezebeek, junior tennis player, Westlake

