Wild F Kevin Fialas dynamics needs more recognition this season

After he could finally be considered his 2019-2020 breakaway season, expectations were high for the shortened 2021 season for Kevin Fiala.

Fiala scored 0.84 points per game in 64 games in 19-20 and nearly equaled it in 2021, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists in 50 games (0.80 points per game). Trading from Nashville in early 2019 has predictably worked out well, both for the Wild and for Fiala itself. The team added a dynamic attacking talent when they desperately needed it and the player finally got the chance he deserved.

They have since added another dynamic talent in Kirill Kaprizov, who has been stealing the spotlight for the Wild throughout the season, who has diverted attention from Fiala. I strive to do the exact opposite while trying to fully analyze the Fialas game using a healthy mix of data and video.

Driving Play

While Fiala isn’t a Selke Trophy candidate defensively, he more than makes up for it with his offensive elite impact.

Fiala is a great skater who combines that with flexible hands to carry the puck from the defensive zone to the offensive zone at an extremely fast pace. Unsurprisingly, both Fiala and Kaprizov are at the top of the rankings in terms of both frequency and efficiency.

Fiala and Kaprizov carry the burden of transition to an insane degree from this team, which is both unsurprising and alarming at the same time. Unsurprisingly, if you were to watch a bout of Minnesota Wild hockey this year, you probably would have guessed that was the case. It’s alarming because they are both relatively new to the team and I’m afraid to ask who they trusted before the new guys showed up. With Fiala on the ice, it often feels like whoever picks up the puck is looking for him right away. It’s also a good idea, because if it moves with the puck in open, it is essentially an automatic zone feeder.









Offensive Creation (also my nickname in family circles)

While the ability to carry the puck into the attacking zone has value in itself, the best attacking players are always able to turn those entries into opportunities and Fiala is certainly one of those players.

Again, Fiala and Kaprizov are on an island to their teammates in terms of the speed at which their entries turn into opportunities. Fiala has a lot to handle when entering the zone with speed and while he loves to shoot the puck, he is also a very capable passer.









That dual-threat ability makes Fiala a dangerous threat when in the attack zone. He is able to bring all his skills together in almost any attacking zone situation. While Fiala thrives on the rush, he also shoots the cycle more than anyone else in his team. Whether he can find room to fire the rush or the cycle, he’s deadly. He can hammer the puck when he gets the chance and he doesn’t hesitate to take those opportunities.









He can also get good shots in awkward, tight spaces on both his forehand and backhand. Of course, this is huge for a goalscorer in the modern NHL, where a disproportionate percentage of goals are scored from near the net. If you want to score consistently in the NHL, you have to be able to score in those high traffic areas.









It’s probably worth noting that his current two linemates are the only two players to take shots of the cycle, somewhere near the speed he and Kaprizov have. Marcus Johansson was Fialas’ most frequent linemate during the season and while Ryan Hartman was more often the center of that line, his next most frequent agent was Victor Rask.

A look at Fialas’ high success rate tells you that despite his assist crater formation, he created dangerous opportunities with the stride at the team’s second fastest speed. Zuccarello is unsurprisingly clearly the best passer in the team’s zone, but Fiala is still creating opportunities at a very fast pace.

The problem is, when the most common linemates are Johansson, Hartman, and Rask, they aren’t going to turn into goals as often. A combination of a lack of shooting talent around him and variance likely explains the gap between the shot assists and the actual assists in 2021.

The problem with being one of the two dynamic attacking talents on the team is that you probably won’t be playing with the other in 5-on-5. Kaprizov and Fiala have to be split because they are the drivers of their respective lines, at least with the puck.

While it’s great that Fiala can be the best puck carrier, shooter and passer on his line, the lack of shooting talent around him often wastes his ability to play well. All Fiala can do to keep that under control is to call Bill Guerin every day off-season and ask if he’s already traded for Jack Eichel.

Sanctions

The last thing I wanted to emphasize in Fialas’ game is his strange career arc in penalty differential. Fiala draws a number of penalties, as you might imagine, as he is always the one to carry the puck in open ice and it is almost impossible to stop every now and then in that situation.

The odd thing is, he pretty much wiped out that value by taking the same number of penalties himself, with the exception of the 2017-18 season with the Predators. That year, Fiala took 13 small penalties, but pulled 28 for a plus-15 difference. Teams generally score somewhere around one goal for every four chances (please ignore both the Wild and Predators actual power play for this exercise). player doing it is also a power play threat. Unfortunately, that season appears to have been a one-off and his lack of discipline largely cancels out his penalty draw. During his two seasons in Minnesota, Fiala has drawn the 26th least penalty in the NHL, one more than Jack Hughes and one less than Jack Eichel. The difference is that both guys have plus-20 penalty differences in that time, while Fiala is a plus-1. Perhaps the strangest thing is that it was one-year-old Fiala who had huge positive penalty impact the season after his horrific leg injury.

One thing that could be a clue to explaining Fiala’s skill at taking punishments is his high takeaway rate. While stats like takeaways, giveaways, and blockades notoriously depend on the attention span of the arena-related score on any given night, Fiala finished in 9th place in the 5-on-5 takeout rate this season. That’s a good thing, of course, but I wonder if there is a trade-off for Fiala given its size. He won’t always lift boy poles easily like stronger takeaway artists like Mark Stone and Aleksander Barkov, so he has to be a dog on the puck to take it off guys consistently. My theory is that he’s forced to be more aggressive on puck carriers and that could explain at least some of his discipline issues.





Fiala also got a three-game suspension this season, so that’s probably not the best sign he’s seeking out that part of his game.

Although Fiala is already an elite racing driver and an extremely valuable player, there is room for improvement in terms of his defensive play and his discipline. Fiala has not turned 25 yet, so theoretically there is still time to solve those problems. The takeaways and ol-eye test indicate to me that there are at least some skills to build on defensively if Fiala is willing to really try to become a two-way rider. The speed he possesses can also be used as a defensive aid and on the penalty kill, but that doesn’t mean hell will ever finish either aspect. Even clearing out one of those areas could potentially add tremendous value to Fialas’ overall game.

Conclusion

Fiala is one of the most exciting players in the league with the puck on his stick no matter where he is on the ice. The idea of ​​Fiala becoming a more complete player should make Wild fans drool, but the player he is today is still extremely valuable, especially considering the team he plays in. Give this guy some linemates.

* statistics and visuals via Corey Sznajder, JFresh, evolving-hockey.com, hockeyviz.com