Emily Kim named Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year





BOSTON After helping lead the Boston University tennis team to a Patriot League title and graduating magna cum laude from Sargent College, senior Emily Kim has been named Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Friday morning. The announcement indicates head coach Lesley Sheehan her fourth major this spring after being named Coach of the Year and Kaitlin Tan was named both Rookie of the Year and PL Tournament MVP. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year award is the Terriers’ fourth prize since they attended the conference in the summer of 2013, after Johanna Hyoty (2015, 16) and Remi Ramos (2017) got together three consecutive times. Born in Plano, Texas, Kim has had a remarkable career, with a total of 106 wins, of which 56 in singles and 50 in doubles. This season, she went 8-4 with a pair of No. 1 wins at Rhode Island and Holy Cross, while also adding notable No. 4 wins against rivals Army and Navy. In doubles, she achieved five wins, mainly by playing with fellow seniors Lily Burchell . In the academic field, Kim currently holds an impressive 3.85 points average, majoring in human physiology with a minor in public health. She was previously appointed to the Academic All-PL Team in 2019 and has earned three PL Academic Honor Roll placements along with three ITA Scholar-Athlete awards. Outside of the courts and classroom, Kim has also positively impacted her community, since December as a self-care assistant at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she has supported the ongoing vaccination efforts through patient screening, check-ins and planning of second vaccine doses. She has also served as a clinical research assistant at an orthopedic oncology lab at Massachusetts General Hospital and was a member of the E-Board of Beta Psi Omega, a professional biology fraternity at BU. Member of the PL Doubles Team of the Year 2019 with junior Shelly Yaloz and a 2019 All-PL Second Team honoree, Kim will return next season as a graduate student at the School of Public Health. Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year

