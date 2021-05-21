Cricket Brazil’s answer to the cricket bat shortage? Make their own!

POCOS DE CALDAS, Brazil (Reuters) – When Brazil’s fast-growing cricket program ran out of bat-free, the solution was both simpler and more difficult than anyone expected: make your own.

Matt Featherstone, the former English amateur cricketer who is now president of Cricket Brazil, approached carpenter Luiz Roberto Francisco with a traditional bat made from English willow and asked if he had the wood or the expertise to make something similar.

Francisco was used to making chairs and cabinets from MDF and was confused at first.

“I’ve almost given up many times, it’s really complicated,” he said. “We need time, a lot of patience, there are a lot of obstacles, it’s the handle, the edge, the wood, the machining. It’s not a piece that you put in the lathe and it turns and then it’s done.

“I thought this was not for me, but a few days later I would be back. It kept me up at night, but that’s how we learn, right? You sleep trying to find solutions, but you know there is a path. is to the answer and you have to find it. “

The answers are now in the hands of young cricketers in Pocos de Caldas, a small town in central Brazil where Brazilian cricket lives.

Francisco turned his workshop into a bat factory and made bats from pine, cedar and eucalyptus and other woods. He has produced 80 so far and expects to ramp up production after the pandemic.

FAST GROWTH

Pocos de Caldas has more than 5,000 young people who are taught cricket in the city’s 50 schools, playing mainly T10 and T20 formats.

Since cricket missionary Featherstone moved here 21 years ago, he has convinced the mayor to build two training centers with nets and bowling machines where young children can learn.

The sport has grown significantly in recent years, especially among women, and the Brazilian women’s teams have won four of the last five South American championships.

In the past, generous donations of bats, pads and balls recycled from professional play and shipped by the Lord’s Taverners, a leading UK cricket organization, kept the Brazilians supplied.

But with more and more young people learning about yorkers, square drives and crazy mid-offs not to mention a pandemic that brought transatlantic travel to a halt, a longer-term solution was needed.

“It was fine to bring 15, 20 or 30 bats to Brazil for a limited number of people who play cricket,” Featherstone told Reuters.

“Now we have more than 5,000 young people in the development program with the idea of ​​going to 33,000 as soon as COVID goes. That will be impossible to bring bats or material abroad, so we have to buy it here. So why should why not make our own cricket bat factory? “

The imported willow bats will still be used by the top players, but the kids and youth teams will increasingly use Francisco’s bats to hone their skills, one of which has become known as ‘the Brazilian shot’, an innovative drive involving a 270 – turn degrees to meet a leg side mount that has become a Brazilian specialty.

However, the search is on for a forest that will match or even surpass the English willow tree and Featherstone are optimistic they will find a sustainable option in Brazil, a country with more types of trees than anywhere else in the world.

“They’ve been using the same wood for these bats for 187 years,” he said. It is not possible that there is nowhere else elsewhere. Brazil has never played cricket so no one has ever watched. I think we’ll find something as good as English willow. ‘

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; edited by Christian Radnedge)