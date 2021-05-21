Copa America: Argentina suspends the football season weeks before the tournament





What has the Argentine FA said? A statement said: “ The Argentine Football Association is informing the public that in order to follow the health measures announced yesterday by President Alberto Fernandez, aimed at combating the second wave of the Covid 19 pandemic we are experiencing, it has decided to cancel the programming. of matches in all local competitions it organizes from today 8 p.m. to Sunday, May 30, 2021. “This association has been working with national, provincial and municipal authorities since March 20, 2020 to develop health protocols aimed at caring for the football family and society in general, respecting all decisions made. By our leaders and by epidemiological experts. “ That’s why, right now, where our beloved country has to make an extra effort to deal with this terrifying pandemic that is afflicting us, the AFA and all of us who are part of football will once again join the national authorities through the programming from corresponding matches. for all local competitions for a period of 9 days. “ In this sense, we will work with the governments of the provinces of San Juan, Santiago del Estero and the authorities of the Professional Football League to oppose the semi-finals and the grand final of the Copa de la Liga in the competition. originally planned scenarios. “ Which games take place in Argentina? Games from the South Zone are scheduled for Argentina. That includes the opening match between Argentina and Chile on June 13, which will be held at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. All group matches, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, will be held in the country. Two of the four quarter-finals and one semi-final are also expected to be held in Argentina. Why has Colombia been stripped of the tournament? Concerns about Colombia’s ability to co-host the tournament have grown in recent weeks. The protests began in April after President Ivan Duque proposed a tax reform bill as a measure for the COVID-19 pandemic. It included a tax increase on basic needs such as milk, eggs, gasoline and utilities. Despite Duque withdrawing the tax bill on May 2, protests continued. (Photo: Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images)







