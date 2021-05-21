RFA sweeps Whitesboro in twinbill tennis





The Rome Free Academy boys tennis team won both halves of a road doubleheader against Whitesboro in the Tri-Valley League on Thursday. Zach Ellis of Whitesboro won the first singles match against Philip Pociecha 8-4 and then 8-1 in the second match. In second basehits, RFA’s Steven Storms defeated Caleb Morrissey 8-1, then 8-5. Alex Linderman of Rome had forfeited victories in both matches. The RFA doubles teams also got all their matches forfeited. RFA is now 4-2 and will be in New Hartford next Thursday at 3:30 pm. Whitesboro is 0-7 and hosts New Hartford Mondays at 3:30 pm. Oneida tennis wins two against CVA The Oneida boys tennis team improved to 6-0 with a pair of 5-0 wins at the Central Valley Academy in the TVL Thursday. Aidan and Ajay Hicks both won their two singles games, and the team won the third basehit in forfeiture. In doubles, Oneidas Drew Hicks and Seth OConnell (Oneida) both won games. The team also won the second doubles game by forfeiting twice. Oneida is 6-0 and travels to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Tuesday at 3:30 pm. VVS boys tennis blanks Camden The Vernon-Verona-Sherrill boys tennis team defeated Camden for a road victory in the TVL Thursday. In singles, Manuel Lavesa-Cesana defeated Zach Giarrusso 6-2, 6-3 and Lincoln Pelc defeated Ethan Brazie 6-0, 6-0. Isac Rebres won with forfeiture. The VVS doubles team of Trent Klis and Nolan Robinson defeated Koen Turner and Thomas Potter 6-1, 6-2. VVS won the other doubles with forfeiture. VVS is 3-1, Camden is 1-6. VVS will host the resit at 3.30 pm today RFA golfers outsmart Proctor The Rome Free Academy girls’ golf team defeated Utica Proctor 207-239 on Thursday at Eagles Club in Utica in the TVL. Evie Denton led RFA with a 48 on the par 36 track. Also scored for RFA were Isabella ORourke (50), Kayleanna VanDuesen (51) and Grace Engelbert (58). The Proctors’ medalist was Olivia Matrulli with a 51. RFA is now 3-2 and will travel to Camroden Golf Course on Tuesday at 3:30 pm to take on Holland Patent. VVS and HP clicked on the links The girls’ golf teams from VVS and Holland Patent were at the Oneida Community Golf Club on Thursday. HP didn’t have enough playing members. VVS shot a 214. Alaina Coston shot a 52 and Claudia Marsello had a 53. HP’s Pazia Grocholski shot a 51 and Mary Anna Ivlicheva had a 57. VVS is now 7-0. The Red Devils are organizing Oneida today at 3.30 pm. HP, which is 4-3, travels to Old Erie Golf Club Monday at 3:30 PM to play Oneida.







