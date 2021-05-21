Ready for a summer of change





As we head into the summer, the sport is on the brink of the greatest changes in hockey’s administrative structures in a generation. Governance Review Based on the member vote in support of the Structure Fit for the Future proposal, a wide range of volunteers have worked tirelessly to develop and agree the details of the changes that are ready to be implemented next season. EH AVA At the heart of the work was a series of area transition teams and national working groups that contributed to the national and local transition, including the development of new committee structures, competition and competition structures and in some cases new organizations. In addition, we also want to recognize those who have acted with great integrity in continuing their existing roles or preparing for the transition from their existing organizations to the new structures. This update explains what the next phase of the changes means for everyone in the sport. The headlines Moving from regions to the new areas this process will start in the coming weeks with general assemblies and the necessary governance arrangements for the new organizations. To cover this process, the England Hockey Board has issued Transitional Regulations for Regions, Counties and Hockey Umpiring Associations outlining the process and powers of organizations.

Provinces (sub-regions) – For the majority of the provinces, there is no immediate significant change with alignment with the new governance required over a longer period before the end of 2022. A national working group of representatives of the counties (sub-areas) is working on the necessary advice and guidance about the changes. Information about the talent path expectations for next season has also recently been shared with Academy Center administrators. A tentative date for the next National District Forum has been set at 15 th June and invitations will be distributed shortly.

June and invitations will be distributed shortly. New competitions for adults – Across the country, clubs are receiving competition structure designs and improvements made based on feedback from the club. Not all requests can be honored and steps are taken to apply consistent principles to proposals. Crucially, clubs are asked to confirm team submissions in the coming week. If you have not received this information, please contact [email protected] Adult leagues start on September 18 or 25.

Junior Competition A revised Junior Club Competition Framework has been developed to assist you in future junior league offerings. You can view a summary of this here. Territories consult with provinces (sub-areas) and clubs on proposals in the coming weeks. If you have not received this information, please contact [email protected] The Schools Competition Framework is also under review, ready for the 2021-22 season and will be communicated in June. Officers The proposed officer structure, which aligns with a jointly developed vision for officers, has been developed with new area committees to form and consult with local referee associations. If you would like to view this document, please contact [email protected]

Masters Changes to the masters will begin in summer 2022, moving revisions to the existing regional tournament from 5 to 8 teams. The activity of club masters is explored in areas in ways that are complementary to the wider club game.

Discipline The discipline structures are being adapted to the new governance structure. Clubs are recommended to attend the general assemblies of the new organizations and support the volunteers who lead the changes locally. The support of clubs will be crucial in setting up the new organizations as the local committees establish themselves. What does this mean for my organization? Clubs Adult hockey The Adult League structures shared locally and the club leadership teams should host them. There may be some tweaks as teams challenge decisions or revise their team numbers, as happens every year, before the final leagues are released. Information has been sent to all club secretaries and presidents. If you have not received this information, please contact [email protected] Responses to team submissions will be appreciated as soon as possible, with the deadline next week. Once this has been done and the data checked, matches will be generated for the new Area Leagues in June. Competitions begin on September 18 or 25, 2021.

Junior hockey Areas will consult on the Junior Competition Framework. A presentation outlining this proposal is available here and these clubs are asked to state how many youth teams they expect to have in 2021-22. Information has been sent to all club secretaries and presidents. If you have not received this information, please contact [email protected] Responses to team submissions will be appreciated as soon as possible, with the deadline next week. Once the entries are known, structures can be developed for clubs to consider and the matches will be completed later in the summer, as is common for most junior leagues.

Technology League support will be managed by a new league management system that Areas will be introducing together with England Hockey. This system is being tested and users will receive training later in the summer. Keep an eye out for updates from England Hockey on this.

Provinces and regions (including HUAs) Transitional arrangements The England Hockey Board of Directors has approved transition regulations governing the transition from existing to new structures. These have been shared with County and Regional Organizations including Hockey Umpires Associations with a summary of their implications. Reserve guidelines have also been issued by England Hockey to organizations wishing to forgo existing funds. This can be downloaded on the right. If you have any questions, please contact [email protected]



