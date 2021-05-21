Sports
Canucks, head coach Travis Green agree to multi-year extension
The Vancouver Canucks and head coach Travis Green have reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.
“We are delighted that Travis Green continues to lead the Canucks as head coach and has had a challenging year to focus on future seasons,” said Jim Benning, Canucks CEO. “Our plan has always been to build and develop a young core and surround them with supportive players who can help us win. We have some of the best young players in the NHL and I believe Travis has the right one. coach is to help us achieve team success and a return to the playoffs. “
Green took on head coaching responsibilities for the Canucks in 2017, when the team came to the end of a season, finishing 29th in the league, earning just 69 points. Three seasons later, Vancouver was part of the playoff bubble, where the team tasted the success of the postseason for the first time since 2011.
“Coaching the Vancouver Canucks has been a privilege and I am delighted to be able to continue with this team behind the bench,” Green said. “I believe this young team and this young organization are on the rise. They have shown character, a strong will to win and we expect great things in the years to come. Thank you to Jim, Francesco and the Aquilini family for the opportunity to to continue as the coach of the Vancouver Canucks. ”
However, the Canucks struggled last season, derailed by a relentless schedule and one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks of any professional North American sports team, eventually finishing with a record of 23-29-4, the worst in the North. division of the NHL.
Green and his entire staff of aides would become coaching free agents this off-season.
In a letter to Canucks season ticket holders shared on Twitter after the deal with Green was announced, team owner Francesco Aquilini wrote that he was “delighted” that the head coach agreed to an extension and remains “very confident” about the future of the franchise .
“In short, the future looks bright,” reads part of the letter. “I know I’ve been saying that for a while, but progress doesn’t always follow a straight line. Trust me, I’m just as impatient as you to see the Canucks return to their highest status. Yes, it’s been a long time. But the darkest hour is just before dawn. ‘
