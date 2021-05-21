Cricket Ireland publishes its very first cricket action plan for women and girls

The action plan has been released DUBLIN A new three-year action plan has been published today by Cricket Ireland that looks specifically at what it takes to strengthen and grow the chances of cricket for women and girls across Ireland – with the long-term goal of making cricket the fastest growing sport. for women and girls in Ireland.

The Cricket action plan for women and girls 2021-2023 is a more detailed addition to the recently released Cricket Ireland Strategic Plan 2021-2023 (titled: Creating a Cricket Island) outlining a staged approach to growing the game of cricket across Ireland.

One of the main focus areas outlined in the Strategic Plan was the growth of the women’s game and this Action Plan fits into that. Where the Strategic Plan speaks of longer-term ambition and direction, this Action Plan provides a more prescriptive blueprint for actions to be taken over the next three years.

Watch an interview

The headlines

One of the main points of the action plan is that Cricket Ireland aims to:

Deploy a range of new national participation and leadership programs to attract and retain women and girls in sport;

Significantly increase the opportunities for women and girls to play cricket by partnering with provincial unions to support more cricket clubs across Ireland in developing their capacity to provide women’s cricket experiences;

Significantly increasing visibility of the women’s game and growing numbers of visitors at international competitions;

Invest more in the performance path and further support women’s international teams to seek success on the field and regular World Cup qualification;

Make a sustained investment in female coaches and officers to increase the number and skills of those involved;

Deliver proactive programs that further increase diversity and inclusion with the goal of making cricket one of the most welcoming sports in Ireland; and

Encourage more gender diversity in boards and committees in line with upcoming national sports policy standards.

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said:

This is an important piece of work that will help lead what is already one of our fastest growing demographics with the sport in Ireland. For years we have excelled on the elite side of our sport, maintaining a world ranking of 10th against some bigger and more capable rivals. We have certainly invested a lot more in the women’s high performance program in recent years, up 45% over the past four years, and we plan to increase this significantly in the coming years. However, not all investments were felt so keenly in the sport, particularly that we were not in a position to invest time and resources in the base to the extent we would have liked. That is why this Action Plan is about rebalancing our priorities so that we can grow and nurture a sustainable sport and become one of the most diverse, welcoming and responsive sports for women and girls in Ireland. This action plan makes one thing clear that Cricket Ireland’s intention is to give girls and women more opportunities to participate in cricket all over Ireland. The plan aims to break the more traditional stereotypes surrounding cricket and create fun and engaging experiences that will hopefully make participants want to come back for more. Is a three-year plan going to do it? No of course not. We recognize that there is much to be done, but this plan is our commitment to take action and take proactive steps to make cricket the fastest growing women’s sport in Ireland. We would like to thank the many people and organizations involved in the development of this action plan, in particular the project steering committee, our colleagues in the provincial unions, Maeve Buckley and the participants in our face-to-face sessions and online surveys. . We would also like to thank Sport Ireland who provided valuable funding to support this project.



Image: Cricket experiences at Adamstown Castle Educate Together school in Dublin



Elaine Nolan, Participation Director for Cricket Ireland, said:

The importance of the foundation of any sport cannot be overemphasized which is why participation is a core part of Cricket Ireland’s strategic plan and I am delighted that this women’s and girls game action plan has been developed as part of the overall strategy. A focused focus on the main areas of the women’s game will help balance opportunities in the sport. We have seen the game for women continue and grow at the grassroots level thanks to the hard work and dedication of many across Ireland, and this action plan will support and build upon existing systems and structures. By partnering with our provincial unions, we hope to provide a more cohesive approach to growing the game in the coming years. In recent weeks we have launched a number of new programs. A major focus of these programs, but not limited to, is the provision of the opportunity for girls to participate in cricket. The programs Smash It, Its Wicket! and our collaboration in schools with Chance to Shine aims to provide young girls with an experience that will hopefully open their eyes to the potential of cricket as a sport of choice.

Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, said:

In recent years, we have invested heavily in the high-quality system for women to further professionalize the sport. Two years ago, we became the second team sport in Ireland to offer playing contracts to women, and I think we may be the only sport in Ireland right now to keep those contracts during the pandemic. Not only did we enforce these contracts, we expanded our retainer contracts to seven and added 12 additional non-retainer contracts over this period. But professionalism was not just about contracts, we significantly increased our investments in health, fitness, nutrition, physio and S&C, as well as more contact hours for coaching and a Pathway and Performance Coach specifically for the women’s system. We haven’t stopped there yet, and this action plan outlines a series of goals and activities that we will be adopting over the next few years, including investing in leadership, growing opportunities abroad, and strengthening the profile of the performance squad for women as role models for our sport .

Read the action plan

The Cricket Ireland Women & Girls’ Cricket Action Plan can be found here.