Sports
Arizona’s Jedd Fisch among the worst
Is Arizona Coach Jedd Fisch The Worst Coach In College Football’s Power 5 Conferences?
According to the ranking of a site of the 65 coaches, he comes very close.
CBS Sports Recently revealed is the annual rankings of the coaches in the Power 5 football leagues for the 2021 season and the new Arizona coach came in at number 64 out of 65.
Only Shane Beamer of South Carolina was behind him, at number 65.
About Fisch, Tom Fornelli wrote, “Fisch has never been the head coach on previous stops, but he does have experience as a strike coordinator at both college and NFL level. This gives him a bit of a bump against Beamer.”
Four Pac-12 coaches made CBS Sports’ Top 25 coach list, including ASU’s Herm Edwards at number 21.
More:Herm Edwards of ASU football continues to rise in the rankings of Power 5 coaches for college football
Stanford’s David Shaw came in at number 24, Mario Cristobal from Oregon came in at number 16, and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham came in at number 14.
Washington’s Nick Rolovich was No. 58, Jonathan Smith of Oregon State was No. 56, Colorado Karl Dorrell was No. 54, Washington’s Jimmy Lake came in at No. 51, and USC’s Clay Helton was No. 48.
UCLA’s Chip Kelly was No. 39 in the rankings, with California’s Justin Wilcox No. 38.
Alabama’s Nick Saban was No. 1 on the CBS Sports list, with Clemson’s Dabo Swinney at No. 2.
Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley was ranked third among Power 5 college football coaches in 2021.
On that ranking for Fisch?
You don’t have to look far to find hope that he can make a big hit on the list.
Edwards was ranked number 64 by CBS Sports when he was hired in the state of Arizona in 2018.
In 2019, it went to No. 54. In 2020, it was at No. 30 before climbing the nine places to No. 21 in this year’s rankings by the site.
More:Arizona’s football schedule doesn’t do the Wildcats much favors in the 2021 college football season
Another ranking
USA TODAY SportsRecently ranked the 15 FBS head coaching hires for 2021 and there was good news for Arizona soccer fans.
Fisch’s recruitment was not considered the worst of the 15.
It was ranked second among the worst.
Paul Myerberg wrote, “Arizona relies on a coaching vagabond with a year of Pac-12 experience (UCLA in 2017) with the chops necessary to get the Wildcats out of the conference basement and into the mix for bowl bids, let are a divisional title. Fisch has taken on well, including the addition of former Michigan assistant Don Brown as his defensive coordinator, but doesn’t seem to fit the qualities that Arizona had initially set out as prerequisites for his next coach.
Interestingly, on the USA TODAY Sports list, Louisiana-Monroe’s Terry Bowden was listed as the worst hiring.
Bowden’s former attack coordinator? Rich Rodriguez, who coached Arizona for Kevin Sumlin, who replaced Fisch.
Former Arizona quarterback Rhett Rodriguez, Rich’s son, has also been transferred to Louisiana-Monroe.
Bowden was not ranked by CBS Sports because he does not coach
More:Arizona Football: Jedd Fisch Head Coach Hire Praised by Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll
More:Arizona soccer fans are sounding on the hire of Jedd Fisch as head coach
More:Arizona football apparently has no chance of winning the Pac-12 conference title in the 2021 season
