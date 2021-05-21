2021 French Open odds, picks, best predictions: proven tennis expert says Daniil Medvedev is ready for upset





As is often the case with Roland Garros, the focus of the French Open 2021 will be on Rafael Nadal. The tennis legend holds 13 French Open titles and will aim for his 14th when the event kicks off on May 24. Nadal is a scintillating 100-2 all-time at the French Open and as such will be one of the best French Open 2021. contenders, even if he turns 35 this summer. Nadal starts the tournament at -120 in the last 2021 French Open odds to add number 14 to his trophy cabinet. Elsewhere in the 2021 French Open bracket, Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world, is +300, while William Hill Sportsbook’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem are +600 to win. Before you pick a 2021 French Open for the men’s champion, you need to do that look who supports Sean Calvert. Calvert is the famous handicapper named Stan Wawrinka by winning the 2014 Australian Open 60-1. In 2019, Calvert set a huge score over Dominic Thiem who won Indian Wells 80-1, in addition to many stunning calls. Anyone who follows their choices is way up. Now Calvert has taken a closer look at the last French Open 2021 field and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He shares all of his choices and analysis on SportsLine. Top French Open predictions for 2021 There is much debate about Nadal’s value as a favorite, but Calvert sees no value in Daniil Medvedev. “Honestly, there’s nothing I like about clay,” Medvedev said. “There are always bad bounces, you are dirty after playing. I really don’t like playing on clay.” Between admitting that hesitation and his underperformance on the surface, Calvert lets him fade in the 2021 French Open. If you squint, you can still find some positive results for Medvedev on clay. He even reached a Masters 1000 semi-final on clay in 2019, knocking down Novak Djokovic. Still, Calvert sees no value in Medvedev, even now that the world’s No. 2 player gets a +2500 chance at William Hill Sportsbook. How to choose French Open for 2021 Calvert likes several long shots, including one that would pay off in a big way. He “is peaking at the right time after missing much of the early season due to an injury,” said Calvert. He shares here who it is, and all of his choices. So who will win the 2021 French Open? And what huge long shot could the crown take? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert’s betting on the 2021 French Open, all from the renowned tennis expert who called Wawrinka to win the Australian Open at 60-1.









