Lehigh Field Hockey Announces Team Awards

BETHLEHEM, Pa. After a spring 2021 season with many highlights, the Lehigh hockey program has announced the team awards.

The Coaches Award, given to the player (s) who is selfless in her actions and may go unnoticed by others, went to the sophomore Sophie Leighton . Leighton saw action in all five games this season, while also making her presence felt in practice as a consummate team-first person. She also led the Lehigh hockey COVID committee and helped establish and modify team rules to keep everyone safe. Leighton’s organization and attention to detail were critical components to keeping the team healthy.

Junior Leah Mullery was named Unsung Hero for the third consecutive season, an award given to the player who made a substantial but unrecognized contribution to the team. Mullery’s impact on midfield was not always seen in the box score, as she continued to serve as a glue for the Mountain Hawks’ offensive and defensive efforts.

One season after winning the Coaches Award, senior Stephanie Brabender received the Mountain Hawk Award, presented annually to the player whose character, spirit, dedication and leadership best represent the team and program. Brabender’s impact on LUFH’s culture remained substantial in 2021 (as it has been for her entire career). She also got into the goal cage for the last game of the season at No. 20 Boston University and made six saves when the Mountain Hawks and Terriers were tied well into the third quarter.

Anna Piecuch won the Scholar-Athlete Award. The sophomore has a cumulative average of 3.87 points in journalism, while also making her mark on the program, the athletics department, and the university in countless other ways.

Sophomore Cece Slaughter and freshmen Erica Steele were both named Most Improved, each showing impressive and substantial gains in 2021. One forward, Slaughter saw significant action in all five games, firing four shots (one on target). Steele, a defender, saw most of the action along the trajectory, entering the first major collegiate action of her career during a key time with American and doing so with confidence. She then made her first career at Boston University No. 20 the following weekend.

Senior Couple Havas earned her third consecutive Athlete of the Year award. Lehigh’s first-ever four-time All-Patriot League honoree was named to the first team for the third consecutive season in 2021. Offensively, Havas was tied for the team leader in goals (3) and points (6), while also helping anchor Lehigh’s defenses both in the midfield and in the back. Havas helped the Mountain Hawks defensive field consecutive shutouts to open the season for the first time since 2000, conceding only four goals in total in their first four games.

The Lehigh Field Hockey Appreciation Award went to alum, Dr. Steph Palmieri, who played an integral role in LUFH’s mission to better serve the Lehigh Valley community during the pandemic. The 2007 alumnus guided the Mountain Hawks through their relationship with Summerbridge, resulting in Lehigh hockey students’ connection with more than 30 local high school students. Palmieri guided the Mountain Hawks in their own growth and development as they learned how to facilitate small group conversations with great organization and thought. She challenged the student athletes to see the world through the eyes of eighth graders, helping LUFH better understand the role that patience, compassion, and empathy play in developing meaningful relationships with others.

Lehigh started the spring with victories over Lafayette (1-0) and Bucknell (4-0), the first time since 2004 that the Mountain Hawks defeated both the Leopards and the Bison. Despite losses in the next three, Lehigh gave himself a shot to the end vs. Holy Cross, had the smallest margin at American (2-0) since 2001, but despite being gritty with staff, gave himself a shot deep in the second half against a nationally placed opponent.

