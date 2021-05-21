Contract for New Michigan Assistant Steve Clinkscale: Years, Salary, Premiums





New assistant soccer coach Steve Clinkscale signed a three-year deal with Michigan earlier this month, which will pay him an annual salary of at least $ 600,000, making him one of Jim Harbaugh’s highest paid aides. And if Clinkscale can make Michigans secondary, he’s in for a bigger windfall. And bigger role. Clinkscale, 41, signed a memorandum of understanding on May 12, obtained by MLive on Friday through a Freedom of Information Act request with the school paying him a minimum base salary of $ 600,000. If Michigans makes the defensive rankings in the top 25 nationally in 2021, Clinkscale will earn a $ 700,000 pay raise and the title of co-defensive coordinator. Clinkscale will also qualify for the pay raise and new title in 2023, if Michigan doesn’t reach the top-25 defensive ranking benchmark until 2022. His predecessor, Maurice Linguist, already held the title of co-defensive coordinator and would earn a base salary of $ 680,000 in Michigan. Linguist left Michigan earlier this month to become a head coach at the University of Buffalo. Still, Clinkscales’ payment arrangement makes him the staff’s fourth highest-paid assistant, behind offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and new quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Clinkscale collected a salary of $ 500,000 in Kentucky in 2020, where he held a similar position. The deal also includes a hefty buyout figure, $ 600,000, if Clinkscale leaves Michigan for the final game of the 2022 season, dropping to $ 150,000 if he chooses to leave between Years 2 and 3, or $ 300,000 if he leaves for a coaching job elsewhere in the Big Ten. The Clinkscales deal will expire on January 11, 2024. Like Linguist, Clinkscale Michigan wouldn’t owe a penny if he left for a job as a head coach at another Football Bowl Subdivision school or the NFL. Of course, Clinkscale has some work to do if he wants to see the pay rise. The Wolverines pass defense finished 90th in the country in 2020, bringing in 255.5 yards per game, a figure that’s second to last in the Big Ten. Michigan is returning all four starters in a year ago secondary, including starting cornerbacks Vincent Gray and Gemon Green, with whom Clinkscale will work directly. Also this fall, experienced protections, Daxton Hill and Brad Hawkins, suggest things could improve. But how much? And will it come soon enough to make up for departures at linebacker and up front? The job for Clinkscale isn’t going to be an easy one, but the Youngstown, Ohio native is highly regarded for his Midwestern recruitment ties and player development in Kentucky. Michigan and Harbaugh are counting on him to bring both to Ann Arbor. MORGAN DEALCourtney Morgan, who was hired on April 20 as Michigan’s director of player personnel, an all-encompassing role that includes recruitment and business and player development, is under contract through January 31, 2023. He will earn an annual base salary of $ 150,000 under contract of employment by MLive.

