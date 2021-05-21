Richard Gould talks Surrey, the challenges of cricket and The Hundred as he prepares to leave The Kia Oval | Cricket News

















Outgoing Surrey CEO Richard Gould talks to Sky Sports’ Mike Atherton about the club’s meager return on the field during his tenure, why he played against The Hundred and the biggest challenges facing English cricket

Surrey CEO Richard Gould sat down with Sky Sports’ Mike Atherton for an in-depth interview as he prepares to leave the club after a decade at the helm.

Ahead of the second day of Surrey’s LV = Insurance County Championship match with Middlesex, Gould, who will be leaving The Kia Oval this summer to take over as CEO of Bristol City, spoke of the difficulties the county faced during the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges facing English cricket moving forward.

Gould has also been critical of the ECB and in particular of The Hundred in recent years, explaining why that was and why he is now hopeful that the 100-ball competition will be a success. Watch the interview in full in the video at the top of the page.

Surrey’s field appearances during his tenure

“We always want to win more trophies, we were second in the T20 last year, we had three back-to-back Lord’s finals where we came second is disappointing. The difficulty for a county club is where we are in the pecking order now.

“We are proud of the quality of the players we develop and play for England. In the game here today (vs Middlesex) there are a handful of players who will play for England against New Zealand and there is another group of players. just on the way back from the IPL We are second to none in terms of production line and quality of the players.

“You have Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Curran not playing in this game. The problem is, how much time do we get to see those players? When central contracts were first brought in, the assumption was that they weren’t for England,” they would play for their country.

“Now they will play for their country if they don’t play for England, if they aren’t equipped for England, if they don’t play in the IPL and they don’t play in The Hundred. I can assure that, is quite a frustrating place to be.” to sit. “

The hundred

“I spent time in Somerset before coming here and grew up in club football. I see the power of having good clubs in the communities working on different aspects.

“When you look at a club, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s a local club or a local club, they develop players, they are a heart of a community, they have facilities that act like a community center, they have huge a lot of support and I think those elements can sometimes be undervalued if you look from above.

“When franchise teams come out, the only thing they tend to take is the cream of the top; their idea of ​​a player development path is a checkbook and I think we should appreciate some county clubs, or any club within the community. , actually provide.

“I was not a lonely voice (in opposition to The Hundred). Six or seven years ago there was a meeting in Nottinghamshire where the counties looked at the options and decided – by a significant majority – that the preference would be a prime minister. League T20 , province with promotion and relegation.

“ That didn’t fit the ECB’s preferred model and they did a little more research, did some appraisals and they made a proposal that cricket was more valuable without the counties and they offered an amount for the counties. to stand aside for a while during the summer to create new teams, that’s how it was done.

Gould leaves Surrey to take over as CEO at Bristol City

“The Hundred is actually a later arrival as the original agreement with the broadcasters was for a T20 match. It was then decided that we would have a fourth format and yes, that came as a shock. bit of a shock is that we, as districts, were invited to a meeting at Lord’s, we sat in a room, we were told a fourth format was going to be issued and while we were in the room, the press release was sent .

“For any reasonable person that felt like an ambush and therefore a negative reaction would come from some.

“I hope (some counties haven’t signed their death warrants) and I don’t think so. Cricket is constantly changing and that’s partly its strength, but also its weaknesses. Four levels of professional football, maybe five, and that structure hasn’t changed. Valuation of the media rights and where those media rights go has changed over time, but you have that structure and the teams compete in it and go up and down.

“I think we have something similar in the county system and let’s see what’s going on. We hope The Hundred is a great success, we hope every game here plays to a sold-out attendance and that we have our absolute top will do. to ensure that is delivered.

Biggest Challenges To English Cricket

“There is now a lot of junk in the season, never again. I don’t know how that will go. With four formats in their own country, three formats internationally, everyone wants their own window, I do not understand how we are going to fit that.

“During The Hundred we have many of our best players hopefully here playing for the Oval Invincibles, many of our good players playing elsewhere on other franchise teams, but we will continue to play as Surrey, probably robbed of 12, maybe 13 or 14 of our Dear players, and it will be difficult, not only for us but also for other countries.

“We only have a finite number of resources, be it time, number of players, number of locations and the allocation of those resources will determine the success of the different projects we have.”

IPL games in England and Test cricket

“That would be nice. We all want more, don’t we, to some extent? I think that’s partly because we’re seeing a demand for cricket, we’re seeing the demand at Sky and it’s a popular part of the package.” see sold-out crowds here and we see the variety of conflicts at play.

“The only lasting element is Test Cricket. I know it is sometimes considered a bit old-fashioned to be a supporter of Test Cricket, but during my time here Test Cricket has only become more popular in terms of ticket demand. it is always Test match cricket that sells out first.

“Sometimes people watch the IPL or other tournaments and go ‘well that’s what creates the value’. When I look at my math and look at the broadcast revenue, ticket sales and hospitality and sponsorship, every test match is worth the region of £ 40 million to £ 45 million. It’s immensely valuable to the game and this is where it comes back to the franchise elements, they only take the cream off the top, Test match cricket funds the whole game. ”

