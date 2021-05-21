Pope Francis Ryan Leonard selected for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U-17 Team





Ryan Leonard added one more achievement to his growing list of accolades on the ice. Just a month after leading Pope Francis’s hockey team to a national championship and the first undefeated campaign in the school’s history, the Cardinals peak was one of 24 players across the country selected to compete to the U-17 team of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in Plymouth. , Michigan. Earlier this month, the back-to-back Amo Betts Bessone Award winner attended an evaluation camp in Michigan, where he joined 48 other players in the hopes of showcasing his skills and showing that he deserved a spot on the roster . I was trying to prove myself and be the best player I could be and show what I was capable of, Leonard said of his time in the camp. His hard work impressed executives as on the day the camp began, Leonard received a call from NTDP player staff director Kevin Reiter, bringing him the news he was dreaming of. It was really special, something I was looking forward to and something that I will cherish for a while, Leonard said. It was just a huge dream and that’s what I worked for every day, just trying to get to the next big level. Last winter, Pope Francis’ sophomore attacker led the Cardinals to an unbeaten 9-0 regular season, with a team-high of 27 points on 20 goals and seven assists. At the USA Hockey High School Division I tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, Leonard scored nearly as many points in six games as in the regular season, scoring 16 goals and adding seven helpers to finish as the league leader with the highest points. Now that his time with Pope Francis was over, Leonard reflected on the past two years with the program and ended his career as a cardinal at the highest possible level. It’s really special to shut it down on a national basis, he said. I have to thank my entire team and my coaching staff for pushing me every day to keep getting better and to where I am today. Looking ahead, Leonard yearns for the opportunity to play alongside some of the best talent in his age group the country has to offer, including two other players (Will Smith and Will Vote) from Massachusetts. Being surrounded by players who are just as better or better than me, he said, it will only lead me to get better and better every day. As a member of the U-17 team, Leonard will compete in the United States Hockey League and select competitions in the North American Hockey League and Minnesota Elite League. The team also participates in three international tournaments every year.

