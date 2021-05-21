Sports
Phillies’ JT Realmuto posted to 10-day IL due to hand injury | Bleacher Report
John Bazemore / Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies star catcher JT Realmuto was placed on the list with 10 days injured on Friday Matte yellow from The Athletic.
Jim Salisbury NBC Sports Philadelphia noted that Realmuto is dealing with a bone bruise at the base of his left hand.
Realmuto had sat for the Phillies for the past four games before eventually being posted to the IL. yellow added that since an IL stint can only be dated for three days, Realmuto should miss at least a week.
The 30-year old remains the best catcher in baseball, hitting .294 this season with four homers and 17 RBI in 35 games.
He has been outstanding for the Phillies since entering a deal prior to the 2019 season, hitting career highs in homers (25) and RBI (83) that year before ending the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign with a .266 batting average going along with 11 dingers and 32 RBI in 47 games.
That attack, combined with his excellent coverage and throwing arm behind the plate, has made Realmuto a valuable part of a Phillies core that also includes Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and young third baseman Alec Bohm.
The team remains a threat to win NL East and reach the postseason for the first time since 2011, but it will be difficult to do without a healthy Realmuto.
While out of action, look for Andrew Knapp to enter the starting catcher role, with Rafael Marchan likely to serve as backup.
Neither Knapp nor Marchan will even come close to the kind of offensive output that Realmuto does, as Knapp only hits .175 this season, while Marchan has appeared in just five MLB games in his career.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]