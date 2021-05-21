Phillies’ JT Realmuto posted to 10-day IL due to hand injury | Bleacher Report

John Bazemore / Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies star catcher JT Realmuto was placed on the list with 10 days injured on Friday Matte yellow from The Athletic.

Jim Salisbury NBC Sports Philadelphia noted that Realmuto is dealing with a bone bruise at the base of his left hand.

Realmuto had sat for the Phillies for the past four games before eventually being posted to the IL. yellow added that since an IL stint can only be dated for three days, Realmuto should miss at least a week.

The 30-year old remains the best catcher in baseball, hitting .294 this season with four homers and 17 RBI in 35 games.

He has been outstanding for the Phillies since entering a deal prior to the 2019 season, hitting career highs in homers (25) and RBI (83) that year before ending the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign with a .266 batting average going along with 11 dingers and 32 RBI in 47 games.

That attack, combined with his excellent coverage and throwing arm behind the plate, has made Realmuto a valuable part of a Phillies core that also includes Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and young third baseman Alec Bohm.

The team remains a threat to win NL East and reach the postseason for the first time since 2011, but it will be difficult to do without a healthy Realmuto.

While out of action, look for Andrew Knapp to enter the starting catcher role, with Rafael Marchan likely to serve as backup.

Neither Knapp nor Marchan will even come close to the kind of offensive output that Realmuto does, as Knapp only hits .175 this season, while Marchan has appeared in just five MLB games in his career.