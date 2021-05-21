May 21: Top 7 news from the cricket world today





Here are the top 7 news from the world of cricket today: 1. Yuzvendra Chahal reveals why India doesn’t play KulCha together Yuzvendra Chahaland Kuldeep Yadavhavent has played together in international cricket since June 2019 when they played in a league match against England during the ICC ODI World Cup. Chahal has now revealed the reason the duo haven’t been together since. 2. Indian players provide financial aid to support the late journalist Ruchir Mishras family Indian cricket team players have provided financial support to support the family of the late journalist Ruchir Mishra, who died in Nagpur on May 4 as a result of COVID-19. Ruchir, 42, was with The Times of India in Nagpur for over a decade. 3. Umesh Yadav praises the Kohli-Shastri combination ahead of the WTC final Team India pacer Umesh Yadavhas praised the leading duo of skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri and credited them for the incredible rise of the Indian teams in the game’s longest format. 4. Kyle Jamieson cites the reason behind his dip in shape Kyle Jamieson had a thrilling outing with the ball in the five-game T20I series against the Aussies, getting 175 points in 15 overs against an economy of 11.67. He also managed to take just one wicket in the four games he played. 5. Yuzvendra Chahal explains the secret behind Rishabh Pant 2.0 Rishabh Pant has been one of the stars of Indias in all formats for the past six months. Chahal highlighted the changes in the youth game during an interaction. 6. Series in England just as important as WTC final: Tim Southee New Zealand pacemaker Tim Southee thought he didn’t see their two-game test run against England as a warm-up for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. 7. Who should be the Indias captain for a tour of Sri Lanka? Deepak Chahar mentions his choice Due to the absence of several first choice players, Indias’ second-string squad will close Horns with Sri Lanka in 3 ODI’s and as many T20 Internationals. Pacer Deepak Chahar has chosen the ideal man to lead the Indian side in Sri Lanka Related news

