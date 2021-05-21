Good times, football expectations and rumors





In our new weekly feature for The Wolfpacker, we will summarize each week with a 3-2-1 column of observations and thoughts from the week that was and will come for NC State athletics.

1. For whatever reason, NC State owns Pitt. The Panthers got to the league in time for the ACC 2013/14 season, and probably the last thought on their minds was that, from a win-lose perspective, it would be so uncompetitive against NC State, of all teams. Former NC State Director of Athletics Debbie Yow used to refer to soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball as the “big four” on campus. The first time NC State met Pittsburgh in one of them was actually the Panthers’ first ever men’s basketball game in the league. Then head coach Jamie Dixon squad won at PNC Arena in Raleigh, 74-62. Later that year, NC State retaliated, the first of what is now a 12-game winning streak for the Pack against Pittsburgh in men’s basketball, two of which were during the ACC tournament. Pitt’s only other win over NC State since joining the ACC in any of the four major sports was a win for their women’s basketball team in 2015. After the baseball team’s sweep last weekend in Pitt, its fourth consecutive time against Pittsburgh, NC State improved its collective record against the Panthers to 33-2 in football, men’s and women’s basketball, and soccer conference action. That includes two soccer team wins, both in Pittsburgh. For the record, NC State has even won a few NCAA Tournament games played in Pittsburgh, memorable wins over LSU and Villanova to reach the second of two Sweet 16 appearances under former head coach. Mark Gottfried. 2. There is more evidence to show how well swimming recruitment is going. We used SwimSwam.com’s for a story this week about the Pack’s elite 2021 men’s swimming recruitment course. Using their April 2020 rankings for the class, NC State had five of the top 18 potential clients nationally, and that doesn’t include an international star Noe Ponti, which would rank as high as SwimSwan.com would rate swimmers abroad. CollegeSwimming.com is doing that, and it has Ponti in a tie for number 8. Further Aiden Hayes, Sam Hoover and Arsenio Bustos are all part of a six-way tie for the best swimmer in the country. In a nutshell, that’s four of the top 10 swimmers. Texas had three as well as one. The kicker: this is not a one-off. Three of the top 10 in the 2022 class from CollegeSwimming.com are also committed to the Wolfpack. 1. Could Baseball Become a Seed in the NCAA Region? It cannot host it, as the NCAA does it 20 potential hosting sites for the 16 that will eventually be chosen. That doesn’t mean the pack couldn’t become the best seed in one of those regionals. If the peloton could take a series win over Florida State, that would be the logical first step. Then it would emerge from the pod game in the ACC tournament to reach the semifinals. A series win over FSU and a trip to the conference title game, coupled with the remarkable amount of baseball NC State has had since the year 1-8 started in the ACC and 5-9 overall, could be enough to get that. top justify. seed. East Carolina is unlikely to lose control of its main seed and hosting site in Greenville, but could catch the package Charlotte, which was also selected to potentially host. The 49ers have lost three of the last four games.

