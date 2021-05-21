UNC women’s tennis advances to the last four





It was a different kind of court than what the schools are best known for, but North Carolina and Duke competed on the tennis court in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament Wednesday night. For a moment, Duke looked like they might come up with a win by taking a lead in several games, but the Tar Heels eventually turned things around and got away with a 4-1 to advance to the Final Four. The format of the NCAA Team Tennis Tournament is as follows: whichever team ever wins two of the three doubles matches is awarded a point. There are then six singles matches worth one point each. Whichever team wins four points first wins the match. So a margin of 4-1 is almost as good as it could get. It is also a smaller margin than UNC had won in previous rounds. In their three previous rounds to advance to the quarterfinals against Duke, Carolina beat South Carolina State, Old Dominion and # 16 overall seed Cal all 4-0. In all those previous rounds, the Heels also swept all doubles matches, meaning Duke was the first time UNC had lost a game in their NCAA Tournament run. That is an extremely impressive achievement, but the entire UNC tennis season has been an impressive achievement. Carolina enters their Final Four game against Pepperdine with a record of 30-0. In February, they won the ITA National Indoor Team Championship, beating the Pepperdine team they will meet on the road tonight. Only two teams, Georgia and Texas, even got to a point to beat the Heels, with UNC ultimately beating both 4-3. The Heels have been able to do this just by being incredibly deep. Five team members were good enough to qualify for the individual singles championship that will participate after the team championships. Headlining that group of five is Sara Daavettila, who will be the # 1 overall seed in the individual singles tournament. In addition to her, Fiona Crawley, Alexa Graham, Makenna Jones and Cameron Morra will all compete in the 64-person singles championship. On the doubles side, UNC also qualified two teams for that championship tournament. Daavettila and Morra will team up to be the # 2 overall seed in the doubles tournament, while a team of Jones and Elizabeth Scotty will also participate. The depth also goes beyond all of them. Carolina used 12 different players in singles matches throughout the season. Ten of them finished with a winning record, including Crawley, who is currently undefeated and usually plays as a UNCs # 4 or # 5 player. The UNC’s last four games against Pepperdine take place tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET. As mentioned, they beat the Waves in February during the indoor championships. They won that matchup 4-1 by taking the double points and adding single wins from Crawley, Morra and Jones. You can watch the match against Pepperdine live on Tennis Channel. If UNC gets past Pepperdine, they would take on the # 2 Texas and # 6 winner NC state. The Heels beat them both in the regular season, but the Longhorns scared them. Texas also posted the same combined profit margin as UNC, beating Denver, State of Arizona, # 15 Ohio state, and # 7 State of Florida by a combined 16-1 to make the Final Four. If they take the championship home, it would be the first NCAA women’s tennis championship. They have won the aforementioned ITA indoor championship multiple times, but it is not awarded by the NCAA. Winning these would add another title to the wide array of championships won by UNC’s athletics division. Good luck!

