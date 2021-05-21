Three dramas explore the margins of the digital form

Puppets cannot cry. But they can make people cry.

Or at least exceptionally well-crafted and good-natured, like Ralph B. Pea’s in Vancouver, can. They create a new path for emotion by blocking access to paths that have become too familiar.

Vancouver is one of many productions that, at this late date in the era of remote play, still explore the ways in which performers can engage audiences theatrically, even when the offerings are in fact film. Vancouver’s beautifully carved humanoids (and canines), like the eerie green screens in the work drama Data and the deliberately funky video in The Sprezzaturameron are just some of the decinematic strategies I’ve recently experienced online. As the audience comes out of their shell, these three make me think about the future of the digital form and also the live.

But first, they got me thinking about their specific lives and concerns. There is a production of Ma-Yi Theater and the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festivalthe subject seems to be the accident of displacement. For a Japanese man named Hiro, his white wife, Amy, and their 19-year-old daughter, Ashley, that misfortune is a knot: no place, especially Vancouver, Washington, where they live can feel like home to all of them. . . The only reasonably content creature in the post is Lucky, their devastated poodle.

That Lucky talks affectionately, directly and often about bacon is a bit absurd that you can easily accept within the conventions of the puppet drama. (Like all puppets, it is beautifully made; the puppet theater director is Tom Lee.)