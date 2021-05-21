Sports
Three dramas explore the margins of the digital form
Puppets cannot cry. But they can make people cry.
Or at least exceptionally well-crafted and good-natured, like Ralph B. Pea’s in Vancouver, can. They create a new path for emotion by blocking access to paths that have become too familiar.
Vancouver is one of many productions that, at this late date in the era of remote play, still explore the ways in which performers can engage audiences theatrically, even when the offerings are in fact film. Vancouver’s beautifully carved humanoids (and canines), like the eerie green screens in the work drama Data and the deliberately funky video in The Sprezzaturameron are just some of the decinematic strategies I’ve recently experienced online. As the audience comes out of their shell, these three make me think about the future of the digital form and also the live.
But first, they got me thinking about their specific lives and concerns. There is a production of Ma-Yi Theater and the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festivalthe subject seems to be the accident of displacement. For a Japanese man named Hiro, his white wife, Amy, and their 19-year-old daughter, Ashley, that misfortune is a knot: no place, especially Vancouver, Washington, where they live can feel like home to all of them. . . The only reasonably content creature in the post is Lucky, their devastated poodle.
That Lucky talks affectionately, directly and often about bacon is a bit absurd that you can easily accept within the conventions of the puppet drama. (Like all puppets, it is beautifully made; the puppet theater director is Tom Lee.)
The other characters are more careful with their needs. Hiro (voiced by James Yaegashi) often speaks in haunted interior monologue. Amy (Cindy Cheung) drinks herself to sleep in a pile of partially eaten sunflower seeds most nights. Both are exhausted from dealing with the needs of their daughter, Ashley (Shannon Tyo), a 19-year-old whose Asperger diagnosis makes her feel like an alien in her own world. Washing her hair and keeping a job are challenges for her; only video games, amusingly rendered in the most analogous way imaginable, are not.
If Vancouver is essentially about an Asian-American mixed race family dealing with racial aggression, like Pea, who also directed, has said we only see that at a glance during the 35 minutes. Early on, Ashley throws off the news that the weird kid across the street has called her family radioactive because of the bombs that once dropped on Japan. Later, as if the game links different kinds of hatred, the play finds Ashley at a bus stop, where someone throws a Chinese takeaway parcel at her, screaming, crazy.
Otherwise, the subject of race is buried among the family’s many other troubles, where, like an underground accumulation of energy, it builds an almost tectonic force. That is a paradox common to all art forms: great oppression creates great power, but here the feeling is reinforced by the paradox of the puppets. Their souls seem more accessible than human souls because their eyes are made of glass.
In those eyes, you can see how Vancouver’s themes are linked by the problem of conditional love: how it destabilizes children, depresses adults and, as we say, victimizes entire segments of society. Even Lucky (Daniel K. Isaac) suffers when it turns out that he too is temporary.
That moment when people realize how dangerously they are claiming space in the world is a turning point data, produced by the Alliance Theater and this year’s winner of the Alliance / Kendeda Contest for Graduate School Playwrights. In this case, the playwright, Matthew Libby, had the requisite background not only in drama but high tech, which is both the subject of the play and the way it was saved when the pandemic was excluded from a live, staged production.
The technology also provides a nice visual counterpoint to the story of Maneesh (Cheech Manohar), a programmer at a data mining company called Athena. When asked to move to a unit developing a secret algorithm for predicting terrorist acts against the US government, Maneesh is forced to weigh the benefits to himself against the potential harm to others. The others are immigrants, including Maneesh’s own parents.
If that’s too neat, it’s hardly science fiction; Real-world cases involving data mining giants such as Palantir and Cambridge Analytica have raised similar concerns. In any case, the payoff is exciting, in a Aaron Sorkin and Michael Lewis way. As directed by Alliances Artistic Director Susan V. Booth, the production rushes past its problems. Sure enough, the 90 minutes of ticktock action, relayed in spicy dialogue between Maneesh and two colleagues, one principal (Clare Latham) and one not (Jake Berne), has the feel of a good pace on television.
Better than television, however, is the disorienting effect of the green screen technology, which allows the actors, who were basically 10 to 20 feet apart during filming, to appear together, even in endless games of table tennis. While wondering how the effect was achieved, the contrast with the content fails you: what does it mean when ethics becomes some sort of trick and a game?
The Sprezzaturameron continues: ethics is a subject of satire in her world. This multimedia video docudrama from Tei Blow and Sean McElroy, who write and act as Royal Osiris Karaoke Ensemble, is such a sophisticated concept that its content seemed to evaporate as I stared at the bizarre images and tried to decipher the opaque dialogue. From what I could discern, it is about documentaries set in a perfected future world that look back on our most imperfect to see how artists behaved in these backward years.
Apparently they behaved badly; Most of the 30-minute show action consists of attempts by Blow and McElroy dressed in bad wigs, gold short-shorts, and flowing white tunics to make excuses for unspecified crimes against vigilance. But as often as I’m allergic to deliberately obscure avant-gardism, the kind that snoops at anyone who understands the meaning of a concatenation title consisting of contempt and DecameronI found something disturbing, and especially theatrical, useful about this assignment from the Baryshnikov Arts Center.
What makes it theatrical is the deliberate overhaul of the video interface; you can’t confuse it (as you can’t confuse Vancouver or Data either) for film. What makes it troubling is that it is about equal opportunity to abolish culture as well as the false apologists who are trying to outsmart it. It’s helpful to have that conversation, or whatever the Sprezzaturameron is, up in the air.
In any case, the image of the art world is like a sprawled Parthenon tottering on the back of a giant gilded tortoise, certainly one I’ll think of the next time a genius is struck down by revelations of shocking crimes everyone knew anyway.
It is not an unreasonable question whether the living arts, under the weight of the pandemic, but also their own long-lasting inequalities, expand or, like that turtle, explode and which would be better. At this point, my more urgent concern is whether experiments like this, enforced by the closure, will continue after the reopening.
I hope so: by exploring the wilderness of what theater can be without theaters, virtual works pave the way for continuous innovation and growth of form. You don’t have to apologize for that.
Vancouver
Until May 31; ma-yistudios.com
data
Until May 23; alliancetheatre.org
The Sprezzaturameron
Until May 31; digital.bacnyc.org
