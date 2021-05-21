Tavares’ injury gives Maple Leafs further motivation in the playoffs

TORONTO – John Tavares will be out indefinitely after sustaining a concussion in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup first round on Thursday, and the Toronto Maple Leafs say they aim to give their captain a chance to return during the Stanley Cup Playoffs .

“We know John wants us to move on and prepare for the next game,” said Toronto Jason Spezza said Friday. “Our thoughts are with him and we want to win hockey games so we can get him back in the lineup. He’s a big contributor, and the only way (to get him back) is to win games. do work, win hockey games, and that’s what John wants us to do. ”

Tavares fell to the blue line after being controlled by the Montreal Canadiens defender Ben Chiarot and then was hit in the face by Canadiens left knee forward Corey Perry with 9:31 remaining in the first period of the Maple Leafs 2-1 loss. He stayed on the ice for about seven minutes before taking off on a stretcher.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Tavares was concussed, but did not elaborate on the condition of the center on Friday. The Maple Leafs said Tavares was released from hospital after being examined by a neurosurgical team overnight and resting at home.

[RELATED: Tavares sustained concussion in Game 1, out indefinitely for Maple Leafs]

Come on Auston Matthews Tavares told his teammates from the hospital on Thursday. Defender Morgan Rielly said he spoke to Tavares on Friday morning.

“He wants nothing more than for us to win,” said Rielly. “We play for him … John is a big part of our group and we will think about him every day until he gets back and feels good. But the attitude here today is, we need to prepare for game 2.”

The Maple Leafs will host the Canadiens in Game 2 of the best-of-7 series Saturday (7:00 PM ET; CNBC, CBC, SN, TVAS).

“You can’t really replace a player like him,” said Matthews. “He’s our captain, leader and he comes to the rink every day where he does so much behind the scenes that I don’t think he gets much credit for it. We will need men to intervene and fill. , but you can’t really replace someone like that. “

Nick Foligno was center stage on the second line during a 15-minute workout Friday, skating between the right wing William Nylander and left wing Alex Galchenyuk, which was a healthy scratch in Game 1.

Nylander scored in Game 1; Galchenyuk scored 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 26 games with the Maple Leafs during the regular season.

“Those guys can make plays,” Matthews said. Foligno works, he will be in front of the net, and Galchenyuk and Nylander are skilled and they make plays. Hopefully they can fit together well and quickly. They haven’t had much time together, but they are all really good players, so I’m sure they’ll be okay. “

Keefe said Foligno, who was acquired on March 11 in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, let him know on the bench during Game 1 that he would be comfortable in the middle.

“Nick played a lot at center and a lot in Columbus before coming this season,” said Keefe. “We don’t have an abundance of options there, and I just like seeing that and the ability to fit Galchenyuk in that spot on the line. Nick is very comfortable playing low in our own end. so it’s a natural fit. “

Video: MTL @ TOR, Gm1: Tavares leaves the game with an injury in Game 1

Alexander Kerfoot moved from right wing back to center on third line between right wing Ilya Mikheyev and left wing Pierre Engvall, which was a healthy scratch in Game 1. Riley Nash, who was central on the third line in Game 1, skated as an extra during practice.

“Both guys (Galchenyuk and Engvall) bring speed and skill,” said Keefe, explaining why he is removing Nash from the line-up. “The dynamics of the group change when John isn’t around, so I felt like we had to make some changes to compensate for that and give us a little bit more offensive nudge and more depth in the skill and speed department.”

Rielly said: “We knew that during these playoffs it wouldn’t always be easy and we wouldn’t win every game. Losses will happen, so we will respond, come back tomorrow full of confidence with a faith in our group. The challenge lies. now it’s up to us to bring it up tomorrow and really show up. “

Spezza said the Maple Leafs will not deal with Perry in the series. Foligno and Perry fought as soon as play resumed after Tavares’ injury.

“No, we’re going to make sure it’s not a distraction,” said Spezza. “It was tackled (in Game 1) and it’s a physical game. I don’t think anyone, including Perry, wants to see John laying on the ice like that, but there’s no question it’s playoffs and there’s bad blood between teams. But we are moving forward. “