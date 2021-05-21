Cricket Australia should have opened and rinsed the sandpaper wound | Mess with the Australian ball

II told myself it took so little. A few vague words, a verbal half-shuffle that wasn’t evasive enough, and the whole story lit up like a bonfire. As part of a wider interview with the Guardian, Australian batter Cameron Bancroft called it natural that tampering with a cricket ball benefits bowlers, in the context of being caught with sandpaper during a test game in 2018.

The comments were received as new scathing from his former teammates, even though every implication has been in the open since that Cape Town game. There was metaphorization about skeletons coming out of castes and ghosts returning to chase. But skeletons or ghosts first need something to be dead, and the cricket establishment in Australia has never let this story rest.

When images of Bancrofts hardware first reached Australia more than three years ago, the public reaction was dramatic. Cricket Australia sniffed a scent and sent the organization’s integrity officer, Iain Roy, to South Africa, along with high-performance manager Pat Howard and chief executive James Sutherland, who responded to an offense that match rules said was worth three penalty points. was: not enough to be suspended for a single test.

But at home, the deception was a source of national shame, and the response from CAs was also accountable for an immediate cover-up, when Bancroft and his captain Steve Smith lied at a press conference about how the sabotage plan came about. This was to protect Deputy Captain David Warner, whom CA would later name as the instigator. Ultimately, the blame on those three players was quarantined. The rest of the team, the squad and the support staff, wouldn’t have known anything. Many of them were not even questioned in the supposed two-day study.

Cricket should have waited a long time for a reasoned discussion of what might be acceptable

Central to the response was this contradiction: While CA showed how seriously it took the matter by banning those three players from all cricket for up to a year, it also declined to raise the possibility of a previous insult. It was pleased with a story that no Australian cricketer had considered messing around until Warner had a brainwave at lunchtime on day three of a game, then taught Bancroft how to do it, despite never doing it himself, then to be caught immediately putting on the field.

Sutherland’s dead-bat was that CA could investigate past games if there are credible allegations, and there is evidence to come to light. This was halfway through a series in which Australia sent the ball around corners in the first Test in Durban, and turned around all day in the second in Port Elizabeth. Warner was publicly accused of tampering in that match, which was why he ran at low-level Bancroft in Cape Town. But apparently it wasn’t the job of the CA to look into this. There was no TV sting to force the problem.

The inevitable conclusion is that enough CA people didn’t want to ask questions they might not like the answers to, so answers don’t come. None of the players provided any detail, which is why Bancrofts had a little comment when answering a question of whether any of his bowlers knew about the plan had such an effect.

The bowlers in that game Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon have gotten a tough deal to some extent. The focus is on them rather than other teammates because of how they could have bowled with a cut ball unknowingly.

Bowlers from Australia for the Cape Town game insist they had no knowledge of tampering with the ball. Photo: Darren England / AAP

The four put their names on a statement this week defending their integrity: We didn’t know a strange substance was being taken onto the field to change the condition of the ball, until we saw the images on the big screen in Newlands. Probably, given that Bancroft had barely started when he was caught. Referees saw no damage to the ball and refused to replace it.

But it’s also worth noting how specific that statement was: about the exact method used in one match. Bancroft’s self-explanatory comment could be read more broadly, about the fact that tampering was and is a tacit but predominant part of the game. Pre-Covid teams used cotton candy and skin lotions. They can still incorporate substances into their uniform.

There are many more zips on pockets than is strictly necessary given the lack of change or car keys. Perhaps Bancroft’s perception is that there was a general understanding of the work being done on the ball, and that the details of how don’t matter.

And maybe it should prevent tampering, or call it more options when it comes to managing the most important piece of equipment in the field. Players do not reverse scuff the ball when it spins or swings conventionally. They do this when little else is offered. A game that helps bowlers is a better game. Reverse swing creates so many of the great moments and still requires great skill. Cricket should have waited a long time for a reasoned discussion of what might be acceptable, rather than a reflexive response to a nineteenth-century moral legacy.

If CA had been willing to be realistic, Cape Town might have turned a painful moment into the beginning of a necessary conversation. Instead, the response was panic and a general blow. The strategy was harm reduction. The long bans were performative, meant to cover everything: all debts paid.

The same approach remains. Nick Hockley, in the old Sutherlands chair, has called the foray to Cape Town a thorough investigation, reiterating the comment that CA would only look at the information provided to it, rather than look for anything itself. CA’s only move this week was to ask Bancroft if he had anything left to say, a move that likely made Bancroft think it would be in a favorable position to have nothing more to say.

Evasion was the problem then and the evasion continues. So the story gets softer again for now, but it’s gone exactly zero. Those following the game still have little clarity about Cape Town, and no one on the arguments leading up to it. The survey data will remain locked and players will be more careful than ever.

The frustration is that this could all have been over had the administration had the grit to open and rinse the wound. That could have been 2018, it could have been this week. Instead, all questions remain unanswered. Nothing is more certain than that the same things will flare up again next time.