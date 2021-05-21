BYU Announces Plans to Return to Full Capacity at Football Matches | BYU football

BYU plans to return to full capacity at LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall for the 2021 football season.
We are very excited to welcome Cougar Nation back to LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall, said BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe. I know our soccer team is looking forward to a great schedule this season. We are all thrilled to see the return of the unparalleled atmosphere generated by BYU fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
The renewal process for the return of BYU season ticket holders is currently underway. The BYU ticket office has contacted current season ticket holders directly to begin their renewal and seat selection process. Once existing renewals are completed, new season tickets will be on sale to the public in July BYUTickets.com. Fans can also immediately reserve their seat to purchase new subscriptions on the ticket website. Individual game tickets are also expected to go on sale in July.
In addition to full stadium capacity, BYU is planning the return of fan activities such as tailgating for the 2021 season. Tailgate Guys is back as BYU’s official tailgating partner, offering premium tailgating experiences tailored to fans. More information about tailgating can be found at tailgateguys.com/brigham-young-university.
BYU will continue to follow guidelines set by university and state health officials to ensure a safe environment as it opens its six-game home football program on Saturday, Sept. 11 against in-state rival Utah. The Cougars also host the state of Arizona (Sept. 18), South Florida (Sept. 25), Boise State (Oct. 9), Virginia (Oct. 30), and Idaho State (Nov. 6) at LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall. Playing times will be announced at a later date.
Full stadium capacity plans remain dependent on COVID-19 cases remaining low and will also be affected by vaccination coverage. Plans can be changed with these variables.
In 2020 BYU played in an empty LaVell Edwards Stadium against Troy, Louisiana Tech and Texas-San Antonio. Fans were allowed to attend games against Texas State (6,570) and Western Kentucky (6,843). Attendance was limited to the families of players and coaches for North Alabama (936) and San Diego (1099).
During the last non-pandemic season (2019), the Cougars’ average attendance for six home games was 59,547. The seating capacity for the LaVell Edwards Stadium is 63,470.
