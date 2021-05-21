‘Driven by seniors’, L’Anse Creuse reaches the state tennis final for the first time

L’Anse Creuse finished tied for third place in the MAC Blue Girls tennis tournament after taking third place in dual encounters.
The Lancers were not surprised.
“From day one of the season, our goal was to make states,” said coach Mark Willinger. “The main and only purpose was to make states.”
Consider it done.
Three singles and a doubles team advanced to championship games to help L’Anse Creuse advance to the final for the first time after taking second place in the Division 2 Regional, hosted and won by Grosse Pointe North.
Lynn Sabieddine at No. 2 singles, Sydney Akers at No. 3 and Emma Bender at No. 4 played in championship games, as did Skylar Pudlo and Audrey Silich’s No. 2 double tandem.
“Our team is run by our seven seniors,” said Williinger. “We don’t have one captain; we have 12 captains.
“We had ups and downs throughout the season as players had COVID and players were quarantined.”
A turning point, Willinger said, came after the Lancers lost their second game, and the players sat together on the bench after the defeat on the road.
“I walked up to them to ask why the team was still hanging around,” Willinger said. “Long story short, the team was tired of losing and wanted to put the extra work into training.
From then on, the team bonded and set the goal of qualifying for states in motion.
Competition helped the Lancers grow, the coach said.
“Most of the games we played were between teams that were much better than us, and in doing that, we learned from the other teams and focused on what we had done wrong in each of those games.”
The Lancers take pride in making school history, Willinger said.
“We are a family and no one can take that away from us,” he said. “We may not win the state tournament, but we will do our best to make LAnse Creuse proud.”
The final is from June 3-5 at the Midland Tennis Center and Midland Dow.
The Division 1 finals are in Mason and Okemos; Division 3 at Holland Christian and Holland West Ottawa Middle School, and Division 4 at Portage and Kalamazoo.
SOFTBALL
FRASER 7, COUSINO 5
Claire Doss hit a homerun, Jaden Lara and Allisyn Melcher each had three hits Mya Baranski and Jenna Alessandrini each had two hits behind winning pitcher Olivia DeBets, who threw a complete game.
MARYSVILLE 14, PORT OF HURON 0
Kate Westmiller and winning pitcher Kirsten Smith each batted in four runs when Marysville improved in first place to 8-2 in the MAC Blue.
UTICA 6, THE HOLLE ANSE 1
Winning pitcher Katelynn Perry hit a solo-homerun and Ava Hallam, Katie Witkowski and Brianna Lafever each had two hits for Utica.
FOOTBALL
L’ANSE CREUSE NORTH 8, CHIPPEWA VALLEY 0
Ashley Kock scored three goals, Isabella Bierod two and Kaylee Cobb, Haley Bennett and Mikayla Casey one each. Goalkeeper Jillian Thompson reached her eighth shutout of the season.
