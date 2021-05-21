New York Yankees OR Aaron Hicks to miss several months after wrist surgery





NEW YORK – Yankees midfielder Aaron Hicks will undergo surgery on a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist and could miss the rest of the season. Hicks will be out for months, Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged on Friday, but the team won’t know for sure if the switch-hitter has a chance to return this season until after surgery. 31-year old Hicks hits .194 with four homers, 14 RBI’s and a .627 OPS in 32 games. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, retroactively to May 13, and the club initially tried to treat the injury with medication – knowing that if it wasn’t effective, Hicks would likely need surgery. “I don’t think he’s in much pain, but he does feel it,” Boone said. “It doesn’t allow him to swing the bat the way he should.” Brett Gardner was due to start in midfield on Friday-evening when the Yankees opened a home series against the Chicago White Sox, who arrived in town with the best record in the American League. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is on the list of injured people with a left quadriceps strain, and Boone said he’d rather keep Aaron Judge in the right field. Midfielder Ryan LaMarre was promoted from Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre after Hicks went down, but then hurt his hamstring and ended up on the injured list. Acclaimed prospect Estevan Florial, who made his Major League-debut last year, could be a long-term option at the center. “We’ll just have to sort it out,” Boone said. Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier (neck) felt better after missing three consecutive games and told the staff he was good to go. Frazier was scheduled to meet with team doctors before Friday night’s game and there was a chance he could play, Boone said. Pitching coach Matt Blake and first base coach Reggie Willits returned to the team. They were gone after testing positive for COVID-19.

