Cricket SA Interim Board: ‘Leaked Testimony May Endanger Transformation Initiative’





CSA interim chairman of the board Dr Stavros Nicolaou (Gallo)

CSA’s Interim Board Chairman Dr Stavros Nicolaou says the leaked testimony could likely include the Social Justice and Nation building (SJN) project.

TimesLive revealed former Proteas fast bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe’s statement, which he gave to CSA’s SJN Transformation Ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza this week.

Cricket SA’s transformation hearings were scheduled for this week and were postponed to July. Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim administration has responded to the various media reports and the subsequent postponement of the hearings, which formed part of the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project. CSA revealed that the SJN hearings, scheduled for this week, have been postponed to July 2021, as the Ombud for transformation attorney Dumisa Ntsebeza is “unavailable due to his other commitments.” “To this end, the Council wishes to reaffirm its full support for the process of social justice and nation building and ultimately the goals to strengthen and accelerate transformation., “read their statement. “The Council confirms that at no point was it to delay a meaningful transformation process, but to delay for a few days to strengthen the process.“ The initial delay was triggered when the CSA Interim Board responded to a legal letter in which David Becker, who represents CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and Louis Cole, the chief of the anti-corruption unit, sought clarification on the legal framework of CSA. the SJN requested. “However, over the weekend it became very clear that there were significant legal and fiduciary risks that the council and the Ombudsman had to consider and manage before the hearing could continue, “continued their statement. “Subsequently, with the full support of the Ombud, it was agreed that the proposed hearings for last Monday would be postponed until the Board had properly addressed all risks facing the SJN process, the Ombud and CSA. “The board has a fiduciary responsibility to ensure that any risk to CSA is mitigated and the Ombud supported this knowing that the SJN process and CSA needed to be protected. On that basis, a statement was released late Sunday evening, confirmed by the Ombud and the Interim Board.“ READ | Anti-corruption chief defends 2015 match-fixing process amid racial dishonest allegations This comes in the aftermath of one TimesLive report, which saw former Proteas fast bowler Lonwabo Tstosobe recall some of the racism he was exposed to as a black player in the Proteas lineup. Tsotsobe, who was banned from cricket for his alleged involvement in match fixing, revealed the incidents earlier this week in his submission to the ombudsman of the SJN transformation. In his statement, Tsotsobe revealed that his mother had been “kicked out” and denied access to the presidential suite in a stadium saying “the suite was full of white families.” Chairman of the board Dr. Stavros Nicolaou said it was a shame to see the testimony leaked as it would likely “include” the initiative. “Unfortunately, there has been inaccurate reporting on the postponement of the hearings and we also noted that testimonials have been leaked. This is very unfortunate as it may jeopardize the SJN initiative,” said Nicolaou. “However, we are convinced that the legal advice obtained will help the Ombudsman establish a fair and transparent process for future hearings and that this will reduce the risk to CSA.”

