Former interim head football coach at Dwyer High School arrested, charged with having sex with a minor





PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. A former interim head football coach at Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens was arrested Friday and is facing sexual charges involving a minor. The Palm Beach County School District said Reginald D. Stanley, 55, of West Palm Beach, was arrested by school police and turned over to the Palm Beach County Detention Center. Stanley is charged with unlawful sexual activity with a small, obscene and voluptuous battery. Records indicate that he is being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail. The school district said that Stanley last worked at the Dwyer Community High School Campus more than a year and a half ago. Investigators say the alleged crimes involved one victim over the course of four years, starting in 1998 and ending in 2002. The school district said the case was reopened in 2020 when the prosecutor contacted school police with new information that was not available when she first approached detectives in 2019. In the course of the investigation, the district said school police had interviewed several individuals. No additional potential victims have been identified in the case. Stanley was the interim head football coach at Dwyer High School in early 2019 following the retirement of longtime coach Jack Daniels. Many former players said they wanted Stanley to be named as the program’s full-time head coach, but McKinley Rolle got the job in March 2019. Officials said that Stanley did not work at any other school in Palm Beach County besides Dwyer. The school district said Stanley was being relocated to a different location, off campus and away from students, as the investigation progressed. The public is urged to contact the school police if they have more information about this case or other possible related incidents.







