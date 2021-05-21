Women’s tennis ends second at Nationals





SURPRISE, Ariz. –Not a word was spoken by the University of Indianapolis tennis team. All that was heard were the muffled cries of excitement from the Barry tennis team and the occasional sniff from a UIndy athlete. An almost perfect season ended at the last minute, as it could have gone either way in a match between the country’s two top-ranked teams. This time it didn’t work in favor of the Greyhounds. The Barry Buccaneers defeated the Greyhound in the NCAA DII Championship Final 4-0. HOW IT HAPPENED The Hounds, a team known for their ambiguity, started in uncharted territory, losing two consecutive games to give up the double play point. Sofia Sharonova and Maria Solnyshkina in the third slot fought tooth and nail to hold onto but eventually fell 6-3. And then, for the first time this season, the couple Nikol Alekseeva and Anna Novikova lost a doubles and fell in a close 6-4 match against Barry’s number 10 ranked duo. Singles culminated in Match of the Year, the showdown between the two best players in all of NCAA Division II women’s tennis: No. 1 Nikol Alekseeva for UIndy vs. No. 2 Deniz Khazan for Barry. Khazan jumped out early with a convincing set one 6-1 win, only the second time in the entire season did Alekseeva lose the first set. But set two was a different story, as Alekseeva’s resilience came to the forefront of the tennis center. The game was the end of it all for the Hounds, with Sharonova and Novikova both having lost their games before; it was win or go home for Alekseeva and the Hounds. Khazan looking to replicate her first set again showed control to reach a 5-2 lead, but Alekseeva didn’t fall back so easily by fighting back to a 6-6 draw. It went into a tiebreaker and Khazan again scored quick runs, leading to another deficit, 5-2. But the Moscow native, Russia, fought all the way back to make it 5-5 in the second set tiebreaker. But to the dismay of the Hounds, Khazans back-to-back points captured set two to return the trophy to Barry University. A moment that felt like it lasted a lifetime, the Bucs lifted their championship trophy into the air. The Hounds looked at what they could have been if only a few points had gone in their favor. Anyway a successful season, with the only loss being the last game of the national championship. Prior to the big game, Sharonova fell 6-0, 6-3 and Novikova 6-4, 6-1. Alina Kislitskaya , Kristina Lagoda and Solnyshkina did not complete their games. This result marks the only loss of the season for the Hounds, as they finished 23-1 with a perfect meeting record. On the way to the national final, the Hounds garnered praise after praise, starting with an ITA DII Indoor Team National Championship. They went on to claim both a GLVC Championship and an NCAA DII Midwest Regional Title. The team achievements came alongside numerous individual achievements, including several GLVC Player of the Week awards, four All-GLVC awards, and GLVC Player and Freshman of the Year awards to Alekseeva and Sharonova, respectively. The team also ranked high throughout the season, with four players reaching the top 50 in singles and two pairs reaching the top five in doubles. The Greyhounds did not keep their heads low, knowing they gave their all to the scorching courts of Surprise, Ariz. They all laughed, knowing they would be back soon enough to claim their title. The dogs hold their silver-rimmed trophy high above their shoulders. After all, they left everything they had on the field and it couldn’t be taken away from them.

