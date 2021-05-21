Senior send off for thoroughbred hockey





Note: In the absence of traditional Senior Days, there will be a team-by-team greeting for senior athletes of the 2021 Class. The presentations were prepared with input from the head coach. Congratulations Skidmore College hockey class of 2021. Jordan Mjaatvedt has been part of the Skidmore hockey team for three years. She is a fast and dynamic forward who has developed a strong hockey IQ, scoring mindset and solid passing and defense skills as a thoroughbred. Jordan is an academic roster of the All Liberty League and a member of the NFHCA Academic Squad and Thoroughbred Society. She recently became an entrepreneur and started her own very successful online clothing company. Jordan, a health and human physiological sciences scientist, plans to attend graduate school to pursue health education. Ellie Bowen During her four years with the hockey team, Ellie’s passing, shooting and defense skills in midfield have all improved during her time as a thoroughbred. An outstanding student, she has earned the Academic All-Liberty League and NFHCA All Academic Squad accolades every year, and has been awarded the Thoroughbred Society award multiple times. Ellie studied Spanish and International Affairs with a minor in Environmental Studies and traveled to Madrid, Spain in her second year. Ellie plans to earn a law degree in the future. Natalie Metzger has been a member of the Skidmore hockey team for four years and earned Liberty League 1st team and North Atlantic Region 2nd team honors as a junior, and Thoroughbred Society honors in its junior spring. With her powerful hit and block tackle, Natalie helped anchor the defensive unit as a center-back. She was captain and member of the Student Athletes Advisory Committee for two years, and worked tirelessly as a team leader. Natalie has studied health sciences and human physiological sciences and plans to continue her studies in Physiotherapy. Sarah Winters’ superior stick handling, dodge and dribble skills have honored her for four years. The midfielder contributed 14 goals and 15 assists in her career, earning Liberty League co-rookie of the year honors as a freshman, 1st team All Liberty League and 1st All North Atlantic Region team as a junior and MVP as a senior. Sarah is also an outstanding student, earning the Academic All Liberty League, NFHCA All Academic Squad, and Thoroughbred Society accolades. The two-year captain graduates as a major in education and as a minor in health and human physiological sciences. She hopes to get an elementary teaching position for next year.

