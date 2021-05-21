‘Like a ghost town’, Sport News & Top Stories

Under normal circumstances, when the Singapore Slingers – mainly national basketball players – train at the OCBC Arena Hall 1, they usually do so with weekend fighters flanking them on adjacent courts.

Since Phase 2 (Raised Alert) came into play last Sunday and the Singapore Sports Hub announced that the OCBC Arena and OCBC Aquatic Center would be closed to the public from yesterday until further notice, the area has become “ like a ghost town ” . ‘.

Even the appearance of the Slingers’ sessions has changed. Six players with masks are spread across the three courts, each holding one hoop as they work on individual basics.

Outside the Arena, some Garlands are in groups of two doing conditioning work, running up and down the stairs ten feet apart.

Following yesterday’s training session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Slingers general manager Michael Johnson told The Straits Times, “ We’ve had fewer issues with balls flying around, but on a more serious note, we’re used to the need to to fit. With fewer people around, I think it makes exercise safer for us. ”

On Thursday, the Sports Hub decided to shut down some of its key facilities to allow for the safe and uninterrupted training of Team Singapore athletes and allow athletes to train in their own bubbles without cross-exposure with the public.

This movement concerns 11 sports: badminton, basketball, boules, korfball, table tennis, volleyball, fencing, rhythmic gymnastics, silat, swimming and diving.

Phase 2 (elevated warning), which includes restricting sports and physical activities to groups of two to stop the spread of Covid-19, will end on June 13.

At OCBC Arena Hall 2, where Olympic and SEA Games-bound national shuttlers train, Jason Teh appreciates that he can still attend morning practice six days a week.

“I’m sorry that the public is not allowed to use the hall. But with fewer people using the facilities, it certainly reduces the risk and makes us feel safer, allowing us to fully focus on training, ” said the 20-year-old, who won the men’s singles title at the latter. two Singapore Sports. Hub National Open tournaments.

At the OCBC Aquatic Center, national divers are required to produce negative test results.

During training, one pair uses one board at a time. But if more than two pairs must use the same board, the other pair must wait a safe distance if one jumps.

Jonathan Chan from Tokyo said: “ I am grateful for all the effort we have put in to train safely. We trained with pre-existing rules, so it’s not like a big jump … we’re pretty used to it. ”

Meanwhile, Singapore Fencing is working out its program details with Sport Singapore to resume training at OCBC Arena Hall 6.

David Chan, Vice President of Singapore Fencing, said: “ Our athletes preparing for the Olympics and SEA Games receive limited training – individual tuition and pair work only – in accordance with Sport Singapore guidelines, with their private coaches at their respective clubs.

Some will also take a short break during this time to be physically and mentally fresh for the SEA Games.

While fencing usually requires sparring with multiple opponents, we have to adapt to the current conditions.

How the other national athletes are doing

“ The Sports Hub’s measures definitely provide greater peace of mind for athletes who need to continue training there, especially if the new variant is shown to be transferable, even with temporary contact. ”

Sports facilities such as stadiums, gymnasiums and swimming pools were closed when circuit breaker measures came into effect on April 7 last year, forcing national athletes to stop their regular workouts.

Two months later, Sport Singapore announced that those who have qualified or close to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be allowed to resume training “ under controlled conditions ” at selected locations from June 2 after the end of the circuit breaker . period of time.

BACK TO SQUARE

During this time, teams relied on virtual training sessions. After the latest tightening of measures, many – including floorball, bowling, cycling and hockey teams – are returning to individual training.

The Singapore Floorball Association has suspended all on-field training and players are now doing individual physical training.

The 26-year-old captain of the women’s national floorball, Michelle Lok, said: “ I am disappointed and sad because I thought we could be pretty close to actually playing a full court match, then this happened. ”

National cyclist Luo Yiwei, 31, admitted that “ morale is going to take a hit, ” but added that she’s able to cope better since she’s been through it before.

In addition to solo outdoor rides, she also trains on her home trainer using virtual training platform Zwift that simulates the actual terrain of cycling routes around the world.

“It’s not a huge setback – it’s not something new … so we already know what to do,” said Luo, who trains six days a week.

“ (Last year) I was almost burning myself up more because staying home meant I could just wake up, exercise and recover. It was quite a productive period, but it was not sustainable.

“ You expect the world to open up and the races to go on, but because races were canceled and the borders closed, it was very demoralizing. I’m approaching this with a little more calm mindset this year.

“ I am better psychologically prepared and better placed. We know what to expect, so we adapt accordingly. ”

VIEW THE LARGE PICTURE

Her national teammate Calvin Sim, 31, admitted that “ it’s a bit difficult without competitions ” but urged his fellow athletes to “ look at big goals like the SEA Games and Asian Games ” ‘.

Then he said, “ They could keep motivating themselves, instead of just thinking about the race’s short-term cancellations. ”

To keep its athletes motivated, the Singapore Golf Association will implement a competitive element during practice, such as short game tests or tests, said Joshua Ho, SGA’s high-performance manager.

The tests can be taken anywhere in their own practice area or driving range and the golfers will submit their scores in an app where they can compare them with those of their teammates.

Ho said, “ By competing among themselves, they can experience a situation under pressure where they can slowly get used to being in competition again and keep the motivation going. ”

National bowler Cherie Tan, who will now be on a home-based strength and conditioning program, is focusing on the positives.

The 33-year-old Sportswoman of the Year said: “ I see a silver lining in this situation, which is a short break as we have been training continuously since June last year. ”

Christabel Chan, president of the Oldham Hockey Club, whose team will host weekly online training sessions instead of field training, also chose to look on the bright side.

The 27-year-old added: “ This could increase interest in the sport as everyone will be itching to play hockey once the restrictions are lifted. ”